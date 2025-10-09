Granite Announces Bridge Replacements Along Historic Route 66

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has secured a contract valued at approximately $24 million from San Bernardino County to replace aging bridges along Route 66 in Amboy, California. Funding comes from state and federal sources, and will be reflected in Granite’s third quarter CAP.

This project addresses structures that no longer meet modern load-bearing standards and are unable to support today’s vehicular traffic volumes and weights safely. The targeted stretch of Route 66 serves as a vital link between 29 Palms and Las Vegas, providing essential access to the Mojave National Preserve. By upgrading these bridges, Granite will enhance safety, reliability, and long-term resilience for both travelers and visitors along this iconic route.

“Granite has a long history of improving infrastructure in the High Desert,” said Granite Vice President of Regional Operations, Bill Moore. “This project not only strengthens a key transportation corridor but also reinforces our dedication to the communities we serve.”

Granite’s presence in the High Desert continues to grow. The company is currently constructing the John Wilkie Safety Roadside Rest Area for Caltrans and remains actively engaged with private clients and regional agencies. This bridge replacement project adds to Granite’s expanding project portfolio and complements a recently completed successful partnership with San Bernardino County.

Granite’s Desert Cities asphalt plant will supply 3,400 tons of hot mix asphalt to the project.

Construction is expected to begin in December 2025 and be completed in April 2027.

