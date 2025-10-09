Lambda Achieves NVIDIA Exemplar Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lambda, the Superintelligence Cloud, today announced it has achieved NVIDIA Exemplar Cloud Status, becoming one of the first GPU cloud providers worldwide to receive performance validation from NVIDIA.

This validates Lambda’s ability to deliver consistent performance on NVIDIA H100 GPUs at scale. Lambda's infrastructure meets NVIDIA's requirements for real-world workload performance and reliability, with transparent, workload-specific benchmark results demonstrating performance within 5% of NVIDIA's published baselines for large-scale training workloads.

“NVIDIA validates what our customers already know: Lambda delivers the infrastructure and operations that leading AI labs and enterprises trust for their most critical AI workloads,” said Paul Zhao, Head of Product at Lambda. “Our 13-year focus on AI and co-engineering partnership with NVIDIA has fostered the expertise to operate at the scale and reliability the superintelligence race demands.”

As part of the NVIDIA ecosystem, Lambda is providing AI-optimized infrastructure to support the DGX Cloud Lepton marketplace to power AI training, fine-tuning, and inference workloads.

“The NVIDIA Exemplar Cloud achievement is a testament to Lambda’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class AI infrastructure,” said Warren Barkley, Vice President of Product Management at NVIDIA. “The Exemplar Clouds initiative sets a transparent standard for performance and resiliency, and we congratulate Lambda for embracing a high standard of workload performance in their infrastructure. This accomplishment means that developers and enterprises can now deploy their most demanding AI workloads with absolute confidence, knowing they are running on a platform validated for superior performance, reliability, and total cost of ownership.”

Lambda currently serves over 200,000 AI developers and teams worldwide. Over the past decade, Lambda has earned six NVIDIA awards, and now with Exemplar Cloud, further affirms its position as one of NVIDIA’s most trusted partners.

About Lambda

Lambda, The Superintelligence Cloud, builds gigawatt-scale AI factories for training and inference. From prototyping to serving billions of users in production, we build the underlying infrastructure that powers AI. Lambda was founded in 2012 by published AI engineers.

Lambda’s mission is to make compute as ubiquitous as electricity and give every person access to artificial intelligence. One person, one GPU.