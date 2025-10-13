NCR Voyix Partners with Corpay to Enable Fleet Card Acceptance with Voyix Connect

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) (“NCR Voyix” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, and Corpay, Inc. (“Corpay”) (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments and one of the largest providers of fleet cards, today announced a partnership to enable Corpay payment acceptance for commercial fuel transactions at NCR Voyix’s cloud-native POS systems in the U.S.

Under the agreement, Voyix Connect, the Company’s payment gateway interface, will integrate directly with Corpay’s Comdata system to enable seamless transaction processing for trucking fleets utilizing Corpay’s portfolio of fleet cards. NCR Voyix currently supports more than 18,000 fuel stations in the U.S. and anticipates deployment of Corpay card acceptance in conjunction with the launch of its next-generation commercial solutions beginning in 2026.

“Partnering strategically with a leading provider of fleet cards like Corpay is a significant milestone in expanding support for our fuel and convenience customers,” said Nick East, Chief Product Officer at NCR Voyix. “Today, NCR Voyix has the widest deployment of commercial fuel POS solutions in North America. As we roll out our cloud-native Voyix POS and Fuel in 2026, we look forward to enabling fleet card acceptance for Corpay’s fleet cardholders through Voyix Connect, which will enhance our commercial offering and strengthen our customer proposition.”

“NCR Voyix is the leading player in digital commerce across retail and restaurants, and our partnership now marries the best of payments and technology to bring next-generation solutions to market for fuel and convenience,” said Randy Morgan, President, Comdata Large Fleet & Enterprise.

NACS Show in Chicago, IL – October 14-17

NCR Voyix will be showcasing its POS and Platform technology solution for fuel, fleet and convenience at booth S3755 at the NACS Show in Chicago IL, from Oct. 14-17, 2025. During the conference, the Company will provide demonstrations of its next-generation product offerings for convenience and fuel operators.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail and restaurant industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores and restaurant systems with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with customers in more than 35 countries across the globe.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.