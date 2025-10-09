Atlantic Aviation taps Cushman & Wakefield as Collaborator to Advance Next-Generation Urban Air Mobility

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VertiPorts by Atlantic, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Aviation, a leader in aviation fixed base operations and services, has selected Cushman & Wakefield as its preferred real estate advisor to support the company’s bold initiative to accelerate the future of urban air mobility by spearheading the development of vertiports across key U.S. markets, including California, New York, New Jersey, Florida and more. By enabling the infrastructure necessary for passenger electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, this initiative reflects VertiPorts by Atlantic’s commitment to advancing sustainable, cutting-edge transportation solutions.

The project focuses on early-stage site identification of infill land opportunities, which are essential for supporting the next generation of urban air mobility. VertiPorts by Atlantic is targeting several high-density urban markets, including the Greater Los Angeles Area, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City and its outer boroughs, Long Island, Newark, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, Orlando and Tampa, with plans to secure initial sites as early as the end of Q4 2025.

“Our vision is to reimagine urban connectivity by creating the infrastructure to support passenger eVTOL operations. This initiative represents not only a key investment in sustainable transportation but also an opportunity to provide faster, cleaner and more efficient mobility options in some of the country’s busiest cities,” said Kevin Cox, CEO of VertiPorts by Atlantic. “We are excited about the transformation this will bring to urban life and proud to lead this evolution working alongside our real estate advisor Cushman & Wakefield, who we are confident will find the innovative solutions we need.”

To achieve this ambitious goal, VertiPorts by Atlantic has engaged real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield as a collaborator. The Cushman & Wakefield team, led by Mike Condon Jr., Kent Hindes and Kylie Rawn, will support VertiPorts by Atlantic’s efforts in securing strategic long-term ground leases for vertiport sites. These efforts include addressing urban space constraints by exploring creative approaches such as one-acre locations atop existing parking structures or larger at-grade sites to fill up to five acres.

“VertiPorts by Atlantic’s vision perfectly matches the needs of today’s rapidly evolving transportation landscape,” said Condon Jr. “We are proud to support this groundbreaking initiative, which has the potential to redefine urban mobility. It also underscores Cushman & Wakefield’s dedication to delivering forward-thinking real estate solutions and fostering a sustainable future. By identifying strategically located sites in some of the nation’s most dynamic cities, we are making bold strides to enhance connectivity and transform mobility for future generations.”

By launching this forward-thinking project, VertiPorts by Atlantic, and its parent, Atlantic Aviation, underscore its leadership in advancing sustainable solutions for modern mobility challenges. The development of vertiports represents a critical step toward alleviating urban congestion, contributing to cleaner cities and unlocking new possibilities in passenger transportation.

VertiPorts by Atlantic is actively pursuing sites and reviewing any and all opportunities. A vertiport rendering can be viewed here.

About VertiPorts by Atlantic

VertiPorts by Atlantic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Aviation, one of the nation’s largest networks of fixed base operations (FBOs) with more than 105 locations across North America. Building on Atlantic Aviation’s decades of experience in safety, service, and operational excellence, VertiPorts by Atlantic is dedicated to developing and operating next generation vertiport infrastructure to support advanced air mobility (AAM). With a focus on seamless integration, customer experience, and sustainability, VertiPorts by Atlantic is positioned to connect communities, enable emerging eVTOL operations, and extend the trusted Atlantic Aviation standard into the future of urban and regional air transportation. VertiPorts by Atlantic is Where Innovation Lands.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2024, the firm reported revenue of $9.4 billion across its core service lines of Services, Leasing, Capital markets, and Valuation and other. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.