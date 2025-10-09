UKG and Google Cloud Partner to Transform Work with Agentic AI for Tens of Millions of ​​​​Users

LOWELL, Mass. & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG and Google Cloud today announced a major expansion of their partnership to accelerate adoption of agentic AI for the tens of millions of people using UKG’s HR, pay, and workforce management solutions. By selecting Google Cloud as its primary provider for AI and data analytics, UKG will leverage Gemini Enterprise, Gemini models, and BigQuery to supercharge UKG BryteTM AI agents across its Workforce Operating Platform and help organizations create more productive, efficient, and flexible operations through a modern employee experience driven by unparalleled workforce data.

"Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud builds on the power of UKG’s Workforce Operating Platform, to bring customers a broad range of solutions that drive efficiency and deliver insights that help leaders focus on what matters, their workforce and their business,” said Jennifer Morgan, CEO, UKG. “Together, UKG and Google Cloud are helping organizations unlock the full capacity of their workforce.”

“Through our expanded strategic partnership with UKG, we will help organizations use Gemini Enterprise and our AI to leverage workplace data insights in new and more meaningful ways,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. “Our work together will allow businesses to build and deploy sophisticated AI-powered applications that optimize workflows and improve employee experiences.”

Enhancing employee experiences with agentic AI

UKG® solutions, which are trusted by 80,000 organizations across 150 countries, will use Google Cloud's full suite of AI technologies to enhance and accelerate the delivery of AI agents for customers. Partnering with Google Cloud will help UKG customers by introducing new agents that include:

24/7 employee assistance: New agents will provide employees of UKG customers with always-on, self-service assistance for their most common workplace needs, including checking schedules, swapping shifts, and getting real-time answers about their pay or benefits.

New agents will provide employees of UKG customers with always-on, self-service assistance for their most common workplace needs, including checking schedules, swapping shifts, and getting real-time answers about their pay or benefits. Manager insights: New agents for managers will help eliminate administrative bottlenecks by simplifying workforce planning. By handling complex data analysis, the agents will free up managers to spend more time on high-impact work and business strategy.

New agents for managers will help eliminate administrative bottlenecks by simplifying workforce planning. By handling complex data analysis, the agents will free up managers to spend more time on high-impact work and business strategy. HR and admin optimization: New agents will enhance critical backend processes for HR and system administrators. These tools will manage compliance tracking, streamline payroll administration, and generate detailed reports, significantly reducing manual effort and ensuring data accuracy across organizations.

UKG will offer these AI agents both directly within its HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions and through Gemini Enterprise, providing customers with the flexibility to access intelligent agents in their preferred environments. Critically, these agents will also support the Agent2Agent (A2A) interoperability protocol, ensuring they can seamlessly communicate and collaborate with any other A2A agents, regardless of the provider. This will help customers better unify work environments and future-proof their agentic AI investments.

Gemini Enterprise Integrations for UKG employees and customers

UKG will be one of the first organizations to use Gemini Enterprise internally, equipping its global workforce with the new platform to centralize agentic AI and enterprise search. This will provide UKG teams—from sales and software engineering to customer support—with instant access to critical information including software documentation and customer service case histories. UKG employees will also be able to build custom agents to automate workflows like client call preparation, significantly enhancing productivity and service efficiency.

As the partnership grows, UKG also plans to enhance customer experiences by integrating Gemini Enterprise with its HR, payroll, and workforce solutions. This will support agent development and efficiency, and give UKG customers and their employees—from the front office to the frontline— easier access to insights and task automation through natural-language commands.

Enhancing UKG Bryte AI with Gemini models

UKG will further integrate Google's powerful Gemini models into UKG Bryte AI to expand its capabilities, empowering its customers’ employees with intuitive self-service tools and providing leaders with a more powerful Workforce Operating Platform. For example, a manager will be able to use conversational AI to simply ask, “Show me my team’s overtime trends and recommend three strategies to reduce burnout risk.” In seconds, the platform will deliver a custom analysis with actionable recommendations, enabling leaders to turn complex data into optimized business strategies.

Analyze workforce data with BigQuery and AlloyDB

UKG will leverage BigQuery and AlloyDB to provide customers with unified, real-time access to their workforce data through secure, zero-copy integration. This allows organizations to generate deeper insights by analyzing UKG People FabricTM data in concert with other enterprise data sets, and to leverage that unified view to build custom AI applications that correlate workforce trends with key business outcomes. This same unified data foundation also powers the user experience in Gemini Enterprise, providing joint customers with a single destination to connect, view, and search their enterprise data.

Joint Go-to-Market and Marketplace Launch

To further accelerate customer success, UKG and Google Cloud are launching a joint go-to-market strategy designed to provide businesses with a seamless experience from initial project evaluation through implementation and ongoing support. This deeper collaboration will help customers receive cohesive, expert guidance on deploying integrated AI and data analytics solutions.

As a key component of this strategy, UKG will launch on Google Cloud Marketplace with its leading global AI platform that unifies HR, payroll, and workforce management. Acquiring solutions through Google Cloud Marketplace offers customers a simplified procurement path, allowing them to easily purchase and deploy UKG technology while leveraging their existing Google Cloud commitments.

Google will also expand its usage of UKG Pro for payroll and global workforce management, enabling Bryte AI-powered features that boost productivity and workforce insights for multi-country payroll, employee scheduling, and long-term planning.

Availability

UKG plans to launch UKG Pro Workforce Management on Google Cloud Marketplace this fall.

New integrations across BigQuery and agents are expected to be available in 2026.

About UKG

UKG is a leading global AI platform for HR, pay, and workforce management. Unifying award-winning solutions with the world’s largest collection of workforce data and people-first AI, UKG delivers unrivaled insights into today’s workforce, helping organizations in every industry turn data into decisions that elevate productivity, culture, and the customer experience. Trusted by more than 80,000 organizations across 150 countries, tens of millions of employees — from small businesses to global enterprises — use UKG every day. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.