Citi Ventures Invests in BVNK to Power the Next Generation of Financial Infrastructure

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi Ventures has announced a strategic investment in BVNK, the global stablecoin infrastructure platform. The move follows recent backing from Visa, Haun Ventures, Tiger Global and other top-tier investors highlighting the shift toward digital asset-based infrastructure.

"This investment reinforces our mission to accelerate the global movement of money,” said Jesse Hemson-Struthers, Co-Founder and CEO of BVNK. Share

"Stablecoins are seeing increased interest in use for settlement of on-chain and crypto asset transactions," said Arvind Purushotham, Head of Citi Ventures. "We were impressed by BVNK’s enterprise-grade infrastructure, and their proven track record."

BVNK's platform processes over $20 billion annually for global enterprises and payment service providers. The company serves as the stablecoin infrastructure provider for industry leaders including Worldpay, Flywire and dLocal, providing a full-stack solution for businesses at every stage of their stablecoin journey.

"This investment reinforces our mission to accelerate the global movement of money,” said Jesse Hemson-Struthers, Co-Founder and CEO of BVNK. “Our platform enables companies to harness stablecoins to move money quickly across borders and launch innovative financial products with enterprise-ready security and compliance."

The strategic investment comes as regulatory clarity emerges globally with frameworks like the GENIUS Act in the United States enabling banks to issue stablecoins.

About BVNK

BVNK builds stablecoin-native infrastructure to power global financial services. Our platform enables businesses to move value instantly across borders and networks. With global licensing and Tier 1 bank partnerships, we facilitate billions in transactions for enterprise clients like Worldpay, Deel and dLocal. Visit bvnk.com for more information.

About Citi Ventures

Citi Ventures catalyzes innovation at Citi by investing in the category-defining startups revolutionizing financial services. We invest strategically on behalf of Citi’s US Personal Banking, Wealth, Banking and Client organizations and work closely with our active portfolio of over 150 companies to deliver transformative new capabilities for the firm and its clients. Powered by one of the world’s most global banks, we help startups innovate, build and scale at incredible velocity across FinTech, AI & Data, Future of Commerce, Security & Enterprise IT, Customer Experience & Marketing, PropTech and DLT & Digital Assets. Founded in 2010, our team is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, London, Palo Alto, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit https://www.citi.com/ventures.