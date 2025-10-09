Gradient AI Partners with Connexure to Streamline Risk Management Workflows for Carriers and MGUs

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gradient AI, a leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the insurance industry, today announced a partnership with Connexure, a leading provider of quoting, underwriting and administrative software for the self-funded market.

The collaboration combines Gradient AI’s advanced Risk Management Life Cycle solution with Connexure’s ESLoffice platform, an integrated workflow management system designed specifically for the unique needs of stop loss insurance carriers and underwriters. Together they strengthen risk management capabilities and empower organizations to increase speed and enhance workflows, enhancing customer experience.

Connexure, an Atlanta-based innovator in vertical software solutions, chose to partner with Gradient AI to advance workflow automation by integrating its intuitive, automated platforms with Gradient AI’s predictive analytics. This partnership is designed to reduce operational friction and enhance efficiency by consolidating data and insights into a single, seamless experience.

“Our partnership with Gradient AI aligns seamlessly with our mission to unify the self-funded ecosystem through system interoperability,” said Connexure Chief Revenue Officer Chris White. “The two organizations are uniquely positioned to drive better outcomes with the pairing of Connexure’s underwriting and administration workbench automation, with cutting-edge, AI-driven analytics from Gradient AI. Based on feedback from our clients, it’s clear that this partnership fills a big need in the market right now.”

For existing customers using both platforms, the partnership provides a more integrated workflow, enabling faster, more informed decision making and improved outcomes.

“We are excited to collaborate with Connexure to bring the joint power of seamless, end-to-end workflow and dynamic AI-driven predictive analytics and insights together to our customers,” said Stan Smith, founder and CEO of Gradient AI. “We are bringing together proven technologies to solve one of the industry’s biggest challenges. The synergy between intelligent automation and predictive analytics positions us to drive real value and better outcomes.”

About Connexure

Connexure, based in Atlanta, GA, is the market leader in providing software solutions to the self-funded marketplace. Connexure’s mission is to unify the self-funded medical ecosystem through integrated technologies, processes, and data insights. With a focus on developing industry-shaping vertical software, Connexure is uniquely positioned to simplify the lives of those in the self-funded space. To learn more, please visit https://connexure.co/ or follow Connexure on LinkedIn.

About Gradient AI

Gradient AI is a leading provider of proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the insurance industry. Its full-cycle platform improves loss ratios and profitability by predicting underwriting and claim risks with greater accuracy, as well as reducing quote turnaround times and claim expenses through intelligent automation. Unlike other solutions that use a limited claims and underwriting dataset, Gradient AI’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform leverages a vast industry data lake comprising tens of millions of policies and claims. It also incorporates numerous other features including economic, health, geographic, and demographic information. Customers include some of the most recognized insurance carriers, MGAs, MGUs, TPAs, risk pools, PEOs, and large self-insured employers across all major lines of insurance. By using Gradient AI's solutions, insurers of all types achieve a better return on risk. To learn more about Gradient AI, visit: https://www.gradientai.com or follow on LinkedIn.