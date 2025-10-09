KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BX 2025-PURE3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to five classes of BX 2025-PURE3, a Canadian CMBS single-borrower securitization. The collateral for the transaction is a CAD 505.0 million floating rate, interest-only mortgage loan. The loan is expected to have an initial two-year term with three, one-year extension options and requires monthly payments. The loan will be secured by the borrowers’ fee simple interests in 37 industrial assets. In total, the portfolio contains 3.3 million sf and the properties are located across three provinces, which are Ontario (37.9%), British Columbia (34.5%), and Quebec (27.7%). As of September 2025, the portfolio was 90.5% leased to over 185 unique tenants.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the property’s cash flows using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our North American CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction and its ESG Global Rating Methodology, to the extent deemed applicable.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the subject of approximately $35.9 million, which is 9.3% below the issuer’s NCF, and a KBRA value of approximately $490.9 million, which is 44.1% below the appraiser’s as-is value. The resulting in-trust KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 102.9%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports, the results of our site inspection of the property, and legal documentation review.

