Cleo Launches Invoice Payment and Financing Solution to Help Suppliers Get Paid Faster

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the pioneer and global leader in AI-native supply chain orchestration solutions and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced the launch of Cleo InvoicePay™, an industry leading embedded invoice financing solution that helps suppliers unlock immediate cash flow from their invoices.

Cleo InvoicePay, which is the company’s first offering under its suite of supply chain financing solutions, accelerates supplier cash inflow by enabling early payment for issued invoices. Instead of waiting net 30, 60, 90, or even 120-days, suppliers using Cleo InvoicePay can receive payments for their invoices within 24 hours – with the click of a button, all from within their usual workflow. No more waiting. No more cash flow challenges.

The solution brings much-needed liquidity and working capital flexibility to help suppliers bridge seasonal or business specific “cash gaps,” which usually occur when spend temporarily outpaces inbound payments. Suppliers leveraging Cleo InvoicePay benefit from the improved liquidity and additional working capital. They can deploy freed up cash to invest in innovation, fund growth initiatives, or even pay their own suppliers and employees.

The solution is available to any supplier transacting business through Cleo’s Web EDI Fulfillment Portal and Supplier Portal solutions. Suppliers simply select the invoices they wish to get paid faster, often receiving funds within the first 24 hours.

“Faster access to cash gives suppliers the ability to cover operating costs, strengthen working capital, and reinvest with confidence in their growth,” said Mahesh Rajasekharan, President and CEO of Cleo. “Only Cleo brings together the financial and operational supply chains to ensure suppliers have the necessary cashflows to profitably grow their businesses while strengthening their relationships with their customer ecosystem.”

How Cleo InvoicePay Works

Cleo InvoicePay is a pure cash flow accelerant solving liquidity challenges for all suppliers, including those who have extended payment terms with their customers. It delivers value by solving liquidity challenges for suppliers while accepting extended payment terms from their customers.

With Cleo InvoicePay, suppliers can choose the specific invoices they want to get paid faster and receive up to the entire value of their invoice value (less fees) upfront -- which gives them immediate access to working capital without altering customer relationships. Financing within the solution is powered by Cleo’s financial partner, Kanmon, a licensed commercial lender.

Rajasekharan said he believes the new Cleo InvoicePay offering will deliver value to many suppliers in the Cleo Network for various reasons:

It’s fast and easy.

Improves liquidity to fund operations, payroll, and growth.

Reduces Days Sales Outstanding (DSO).

Provides cash-on-hand to respond to supply chain volatility, reinvest in R&D, talent, or strategic initiatives.

Robust customer support.

Availability

Cleo InvoicePay is now available directly within the Cleo Web EDI Fulfillment and Supplier Portals. For more information, visit https://www.cleo.com/solutions/invoice-financing

About Kanmon:

Kanmon is a leading fintech innovator specializing in embedded lending solutions for vertical software, marketplaces and payments companies. Established in 2021, Kanmon empowers our partners across various industries to seamlessly integrate bespoke financial products into the software platforms their merchant customers use daily. Our mission is to enhance business growth and operational efficiency through accessible and tailored financing options. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise, we broaden the access to funding for US based merchants. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Kanmon is committed to transforming the financial landscape, fostering partnerships, and driving economic progress in the US. For more information, visit www.Kanmon.com.

About Cleo

Cleo is a supply chain orchestration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering strategic solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers real-time, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by intelligently orchestrating their digital supply chain through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.