AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Pozavarovalnica Sava d.d.

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Pozavarovalnica Sava d.d. (Sava Re) (Slovenia), the operating holding company of the Sava Insurance Group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Sava Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Sava Re’s strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), liquid investment portfolio, prudent reserving and good internal capital generation collectively contribute to an overall balance sheet strength assessment of very strong. Additionally, the company exhibits low reliance on reinsurance and sound financial flexibility, with access to both equity and debt markets.

Sava Re’s strong operating performance assessment is supported by consistent operating profits over the past years driven by sound life and non-life underwriting performance, supplemented by healthy investment incomes. At year-end 2024, the company’s return on equity (ROE) was 14.2% (2023: 11.6%), as calculated by AM Best, and its combined ratio was 90.7% (2023: 92.7%), also as calculated by AM Best. For the first half of 2025, Sava Re reported a strong net profit of EUR 57.7 million and a combined ratio of 86.0%. AM Best expects the full-year result to be in line with historical performance.

The Sava Insurance Group benefits from a strong position in its core domestic market of Slovenia, where it is the second-largest player and holds a market share of approximately 30% in terms of gross written premium. The group’s insurance business is dominated by premiums written in Slovenia; however, the company continues to expand in the West Balkan markets. AM Best expects to see further geographic diversification from Sava Re in the medium term in both the direct and reinsurance segments, as the group continues to develop its position prudently in the international reinsurance market.

AM Best considers Sava Re’s ERM to be developed and appropriate for the company’s risk profile and operational scope.

