VanEck Is Now the Official ETF Partner of the New York Islanders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the cusp of the 2025/26 NHL season, VanEck is today proudly announcing that it is now the official ETF partner of the New York Islanders.

"We’re thrilled to be announcing this partnership and look forward to cheering on the Islanders as they chase the Cup this season..." Kristen Capuano, CMO and co-COO with VanEck. Share

Visitors to the Islanders’ home at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, will note a range of VanEck branding this season both on and off the ice, as well as additional marketing activations that will further the reach of the VanEck brand as the firm celebrates its 70th anniversary. VanEck is also joining the UBS Arena Business Alliance, further strengthening its connection to the venue and community.

“We’re thrilled to be announcing this partnership and look forward to cheering on the Islanders as they chase the Cup this season. As we explored this partnership, it quickly became apparent that there was a natural fit,” said Kristen Capuano, CMO and co-COO with VanEck. “The Islanders brought the NHL to Long Island in 1972 and quickly claimed dynasty status, while VanEck opened doors to international markets at its founding in 1955 and went on to launch the first gold fund in the U.S. Both organizations have roots in bold beginnings and honor their history while never ceasing to push for future growth and success.”

VanEck’s forward-looking mindset has been core to the firm’s philosophy and evolution over the past 70 years. The firm has consistently been early to a range of investment approaches and categories, including transformative themes from gold and emerging markets to digital assets, semiconductors and nuclear energy, as well as the ETF category itself, where VanEck has been a leader since entering the space in 2006.

“VanEck is proud to be the official ETF sponsor of the New York Islanders. We hope this will raise awareness of our ETF solutions with one of the NHL’s most loyal fan bases. I should know, since I’ve been an Islanders fan my whole life,” added Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck. “We wish the Islanders a good season and celebrate their owners, management team and players.”

“Behind every win, on or off the ice, is the hard work we put in every day to stay ahead of the game,” said Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the Islanders. “We could not be more excited to be welcoming VanEck as our official ETF partner and look forward to all we are going to accomplish together as the puck drops on this new season.”

To learn more about the partnership, visit: vaneck.com/islanders.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange-traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of August 31, 2025, VanEck managed approximately $145.7 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.

About the New York Islanders

The New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders play in the National Hockey League’s Eastern Conference, and have eight players, two general managers and one coach inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Islanders Children’s Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena is the team’s state of the art home and features world class premium hospitality, great sightlines from every seat, and a loud and intimate bowl. Isles Lab, the official team store of the New York Islanders, offers fans traditional NHL merchandise, unique collaborations and exclusive products. Isles Lab is located inside UBS Arena or can be shopped online at IslesLab.com.

Disclosures

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the speaker(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

©️ Van Eck Associates Corporation

666 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017

Phone: 800.826.2333

Email: info@vaneck.com