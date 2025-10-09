Corvias Mobilizes Major Renovations at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corvias, a trusted infrastructure and resiliency partner to the military and higher education, has mobilized a major renovation initiative at Fort Bragg. The Hillcrest neighborhood on Pope Army Airfield will be the first to receive upgrades, as part of a comprehensive effort that will modernize more than 300 homes installation wide. Renovations include new roofs, plumbing, flooring, as well as floor plan and kitchen updates designed to extend the lifespan, comfort, and resiliency of Army family housing.

The project continues Corvias’ longstanding investment in Fort Bragg neighborhoods. Past achievements, such as award-winning operational performance, have delivered substantial improvements to the quality of life for Soldiers and their families while setting a benchmark for resident satisfaction and reinvestment outcomes.

“Beginning with the Hillcrest neighborhood, these renovations reflect our commitment to making lasting improvements that directly enhance the living environment for service members and their families,” said Jeff Williams, Corvias SVP for Asset Management at the installation. “We know that housing is more than a roof over one’s head, it’s about stability, readiness, and a sense of community. This work demonstrates Corvias’ continued dedication to delivering results faster and at scale.”

In addition to mobilizing these large-scale renovations, Corvias is exceeding Army expectations on smaller projects. The company is currently delivering minor renovation work 2.5 times faster than expected, demonstrating efficiency and effectiveness of the Homestead project announced in late 2024.

Leading Portfolio-Wide Investments

The Fort Bragg modernization effort underscores Corvias’ Installation of the Future vision, where sustained capital improvements, advanced technology, and enduring partnerships with the Army work in concert to support readiness, resilience, and family well-being.

In addition to Fort Bragg, Corvias is leading $210 million in housing and community improvements at Fort Meade, Md., and Fort Rucker, Ala., focused on infrastructure renewal, energy efficiency, and in-home environments aligned to the DOD’s Resilient and Healthy Defense Communities Strategy (RHDC). Energy Resiliency: Corvias has committed nearly $63 million in energy upgrades at Fort Polk, La., including a $29 million onsite power generation project that is delivers 13 MW of renewable energy to roughly 1,800 homes – about 40% of the installation’s housing – in its first year. These efforts are paired with high-efficiency improvements such as advanced HVAC systems, geothermal systems, and water-saving devices, alongside future plans for microgrid and battery storage to strengthen resiliency.



Corvias has committed nearly $63 million in energy upgrades at Fort Polk, La., including a $29 million onsite power generation project that is delivers 13 MW of renewable energy to roughly 1,800 homes – about 40% of the installation’s housing – in its first year. These efforts are paired with high-efficiency improvements such as advanced HVAC systems, geothermal systems, and water-saving devices, alongside future plans for microgrid and battery storage to strengthen resiliency. Energy efficiency upgrades are also set to begin at Fort Bragg in November and build on success of efforts already completed at Fort Sill for nearly 95% of on-post homes and expected at Fort Meade in 2026. Wellness at Home: Corvias is continuing its expansion of a first-of-its-kind mission readiness solution to enhance the indoor environment in more than 4,500 homes across Fort Bragg, Fort Meade and Fort Riley, Kan., for more than 15,000 residents. The Wellness at Home Program focuses on enhancing residents’ quality of life by deploying advanced technologies that purify air, filter water, regulate humidity, and support natural sleep cycles through circadian lighting.

As a trusted Partner of Choice, Corvias brings multidisciplinary expertise in infrastructure development, management, and innovation to create vibrant military communities that help families thrive. Since partnering with the Army at Fort Bragg in 2003, Corvias has led $2 billion in privatized housing investments at the installation.

About Corvias

Corvias partners with the Department of Defense and higher education institutions to solve infrastructure and energy resiliency challenges and to create long-term, sustainable value through our unique Solutions Through Partnerships® approach. Corvias partnerships enhance the well-being in our communities, including at the largest renewable energy project in Kansas and at resiliency projects nationwide. Our more than 72,000 residents consistently highly rank the courtesy and professionalism of our maintenance and leasing personnel.