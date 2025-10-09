Oakbridge Insurance Welcomes Phoenix Associates, Expanding Specialty Offerings in the Education Sector

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC, one of the nation’s top 50 independent insurance brokerages, today announced that Phoenix Associates, a leading agency with deep expertise in insuring private schools and daycares, has joined its growing business platform.

Led by CEO Donna Marcus-Doughten and COO LaToya Maddox, Phoenix Associates has, over the last 20 years, grown to become the premier independent agency that education-focused businesses trust for tailored solutions and expert guidance. With a seasoned, majority female leadership team, Phoenix brings a distinct depth of expertise and a shared commitment to client-focused service values that strongly align with Oakbridge’s vision for growth and long-term success.

By joining Oakbridge, Phoenix gains access to enhanced service capabilities and a broader suite of resources—empowering continued growth and their vision of expanding subject matter expertise across a wider footprint.

“Joining Oakbridge marks a new chapter for our team and our clients,” said Donna Marcus-Doughten, CEO of Phoenix Associates. “It allows us to continue to build on our specialized knowledge while gaining the tools and support to grow smarter and faster, without compromising the personal service we’re known for.”

“This partnership enables us to deepen our impact within the education space,” added LaToya Maddox, COO of Phoenix Associates. “Oakbridge understands the power of specialization, and their approach to collaboration makes us confident that our future is bright.”

Oakbridge President & CEO Robbie Smith emphasized the alignment of values, vision, and commitment to community:

“Phoenix exemplifies what it means to be a specialized, forward-thinking agency. Their deep relationships in the education sector and strong leadership team make them an exceptional partner for our growing organization.”

“We’re proud to welcome Donna, LaToya, and the Phoenix team to Oakbridge,” said Matt James, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Acquisition Officer at Oakbridge. “This partnership allows us to expand our specialized offerings while helping Phoenix continue to thrive and scale with the backing of our resources and collaborative model.”

This collaboration reflects Oakbridge’s ongoing commitment to supporting high-performing, independent agencies with focused expertise and a passion for client success.

About Oakbridge Insurance

Oakbridge Insurance is a top 50 insurance brokerage in the U.S. and a leading regional insurance and risk management firm. Backed by a people-first culture and powered by a unique partnership model, Oakbridge delivers customized P&C, benefits, and specialty solutions across industries. Learn more at oakbridgeinsurance.com.

About Phoenix Associates

Phoenix Associates is a Marietta, Georgia-based independent agency specializing in insurance solutions for private schools, daycare centers, and small businesses. With over 50 years of experience, Phoenix is known for its deep industry expertise, proactive service, and commitment to building lasting client relationships across the Southeast. Learn more at phoenixinsurance.net.