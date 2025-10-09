Kontron and EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc. Partner to Expand VPX Portfolio with Complete CPU/GPU Platforms for Mission-Critical Applications

TOULON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), today announced a strategic partnership with EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc., an expert in ruggedized embedded graphics processing, AI compute, and video solutions. Through this collaboration, Kontron is expanding its VPX portfolio by adding EIZO’s GPU technology, powered by NVIDIA® GPU chipsets, giving system integrators access to fully validated CPU/GPU platforms built for demanding missions.

Kontron and EIZO Rugged Solutions are joining forces to deliver complete VPX CPU/GPU platforms for mission-critical defense and aerospace systems. See how this partnership accelerates AI-driven performance at the tactical edge. Share

This partnership reinforces Kontron’s position as a single-source provider for VPX systems by broadening its portfolio with EIZO’s proven GPU technology. By integrating computing and graphics acceleration at the system level, Kontron and EIZO help system integrators reduce development complexity, accelerate deployment, and ensure rugged reliability with long lifecycle support.

At the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting 2025, Kontron and EIZO will demonstrate the interoperability of their technologies in a complete VPX environment. The live demo will leverage Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) to highlight synchronized, low-latency data exchange — a capability critical for AI-driven threat detection, situational awareness, and real-time decision-making at the tactical edge.

“By adding EIZO’s GPU technology to our VPX and XMC portfolio, we are extending Kontron’s ability to deliver complete, mission-ready platforms to our customers,” said Philipp Schulz, Member of the Board, EVP Aerospace/Defense, Kontron. “This partnership simplifies integration, accelerates deployment, and provides defense and aerospace programs with the advanced computing performance they require.”

“Partnering with Kontron ensures our GPU technology is fully validated within their VPX ecosystem and ready for mission-critical deployment,” said Selwyn Henriques, President and CEO of EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc. “Customers can trust that GPU-accelerated platforms from Kontron will be rugged, reliable, and built to meet both current and future defense and aerospace requirements.”

With shared commitments to open standards, including SOSA™ and to secure Western supply chains, the companies are well-positioned to deliver rugged, field-proven technologies that combine long-term reliability with cutting-edge performance.

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been helping companies from a wide range of industries to achieve economic goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial processes, smarter and safer transport to advanced communication, connectivity, medical and energy solutions, the company offers its customers value-adding technologies. With the acquisition of Katek SE at the beginning of 2024, Kontron is significantly strengthening its portfolio with the new GreenTec division with the areas of solar energy and eMobility and employs around 7,000 people in more than 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

About EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc.

EIZO Rugged Solutions has more than 30 years of experience delivering advanced video, graphics, and computing technologies for demanding defense, aerospace, and industrial applications. The company sets the standard for high-performance GPGPU processing, video capture, display, and AI-enabled solutions designed to operate reliably in the harshest environments. Its portfolio of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products includes video capture, processing, display, compression, streaming, AI acceleration, video format conversion, and data archival solutions. As an NVIDIA Preferred Partner, EIZO Rugged Solutions leverages close collaboration with NVIDIA to bring state-of-the-art GPU and AI capabilities to mission-critical systems. Certified to ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D, EIZO designs and manufactures its MIL-STD-810-compliant products in the United States. Today, the company serves customers worldwide in aerospace, defense, security, avionics, maritime, and industrial markets — delivering the performance, reliability, and long-term availability required for the most challenging mission environments.

