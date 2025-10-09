Halo Fund Announces Strategic Secondary Investment in 1Password

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halo Fund, a new $1 billion growth fund founded by Ryan Smith and Ryan Sweeney, today announced a strategic secondary investment in 1Password, a leader in identity security and pioneer of Extended Access Management. Halo Fund is joined in this investment by legendary technology leaders, including Flume Ventures with Sun Microsystems founder Scott McNealy and former Zscaler Chief Strategy Officer Manoj Apte. This transaction underscores strong demand from innovators and investors to join 1Password’s journey. The partnership marks Halo Fund’s flagship cybersecurity investment and reflects the firm’s strategy of backing companies at the center of the next technology revolution.

Halo Fund was founded to help transformative companies scale faster by leveraging the cultural reach of technology, sports, and entertainment. The firm has partnered with 1Password as its anchor cybersecurity investment because of the company’s trusted brand, its accelerating enterprise momentum, and its clear vision for what modern identity security will look like in the AI era. 1Password remains cash-flow positive and continues to deliver value to customers of all sizes. Trusted by millions of users and over 175,000 business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Forbes AI 50, 1Password has evolved from delivering the most trusted identity and credential management solution into a security platform built for the AI era.

“1Password is one of those rare companies that has both the trust of millions of users and the ambition to define and lead the future of identity security, which ensures that the right person or agent has the right access to the right resources from only trusted devices,” said Ryan Smith, Co-Founder and General Partner at Halo Fund. “Identity and security are at the heart of how the world will use and trust AI. 1Password has the vision, leadership, and products to unlock the full potential of one of the most important transformations in technology since the advent of the internet.”

“We’ve long admired how 1Password has built one of the most trusted brands in security,” said Ryan Sweeney, Co-Founder and General Partner at Halo Fund. “As business demand for agentic AI grows exponentially while security lags behind, Halo Fund and 1Password see a unique opportunity to deliver agentic AI Access Management solutions that enable secure and responsible adoption. Halo Fund was founded to back enduring companies that are reshaping industries, and 1Password is doing exactly that in the identity security space. What excites us most is their ability to secure the next wave of agentic systems and AI-driven workflows, a massive opportunity.”

“This partnership with Halo Fund is a powerful validation of 1Password’s momentum and vision for the future,” said David Faugno, CEO of 1Password. “We are redefining identity security for SaaS and agentic AI, giving enterprises the confidence to embrace a new era of work. With Halo Fund’s focus on scaling category leaders, this partnership accelerates our next phase of growth and strengthens our ambition to define how trust works in an AI-driven world.”

Earlier this year, 1Password launched Agentic AI Security to give enterprises governance over AI automation, introduced an MCP server that brings SaaS visibility into AWS-native workflows, became the first security partner for Perplexity’s Comet browser to deliver safer AI browsing, and launched Agentic Autofill with Browserbase to give AI agents the secure credential layer needed to make real-time decisions. These advancements reflect 1Password’s role as the trusted identity layer for both people and AI.

About Halo Fund

Halo Fund is an investment platform dedicated to fueling the growth of high-potential businesses. The fund helps companies accelerate by providing access to the arenas where attention and adoption scale fastest—the convergence of technology, sports, and entertainment. Founded by Ryan Smith and Ryan Sweeney—drawing on their experience at Qualtrics, Accel, the Utah Jazz, and the Utah Mammoth—the team brings decades of combined expertise as operators and investors in technology. This perspective positions Halo Fund to guide companies through today's rapidly shifting business landscape. At its core, Halo Fund is built on a simple conviction: the drivers of sustainable growth have changed. Capital and connections alone are no longer enough. Success now depends on harnessing cultural momentum to break through barriers, define markets, and engage directly with the audiences that matter most. By partnering with visionary founders and high-growth companies, Halo Fund helps portfolio businesses capture attention, accelerate adoption, and scale with impact in an increasingly dynamic market environment. For more information, visit hxco.com or follow on X @haloxco.