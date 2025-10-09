Finout Provides Customers with Multicloud Visibility and Cost Governance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Finout, a leading provider of multicloud cost visibility and optimization solutions and an Oracle partner, today announced that its Enterprise FinOps platform has achieved Integrated with Oracle Cloud Expertise status and is now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services, including unique solutions that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

Finout’s Enterprise FinOps platform enables Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers to integrate OCI cost and usage data directly into Finout and view it alongside other cloud cost data in Finout’s patented data layer, the MegaBill, and dashboards. This unified view helps enable engineering, finance, and FinOps teams to monitor, manage, and optimize costs across complex multicloud environments while maintaining high performance. Finout’s agentless approach accelerates time to value and makes it easier to optimize spend, improve financial performance, and drive smarter decision-making by allowing customers to quickly deploy its solution without code changes or additional tooling.

Available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Finout’s Cloud Cost Management Platform offers customers::

Holistic multicloud cost visibility: A single, unified dashboard helps monitor Oracle Cloud costs alongside other cloud environments.

A single, unified dashboard helps monitor Oracle Cloud costs alongside other cloud environments. Cost allocation through virtual tagging: Instantly group resources across clouds into logical business dimensions without modifying native resource labels, enabling precise showback, chargeback, and alignment with business units.

Instantly group resources across clouds into logical business dimensions without modifying native resource labels, enabling precise showback, chargeback, and alignment with business units. On-demand financial intelligence: Provide engineering, finance, and FinOps teams with granular insights into resource consumption and spending.

Provide engineering, finance, and FinOps teams with granular insights into resource consumption and spending. Faster time-to-value: Quickly and easily deploy Finout for OCI, achieving cost optimization outcomes in hours instead of weeks.

"Finout’s FinOps platform allows customers to see all cloud costs in one place and allocate those costs with confidence," said Roi Ravhon, Co-Founder & CEO, Finout. “Finout’s participation in the Oracle partner program and our achievement of Integrated with Oracle Cloud Expertise status further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Finout’s FinOps platform.”

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, group vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "Finout’s commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud helps our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled cost management solutions that are ready to meet critical business needs."

Integrated with Oracle Cloud Expertise recognizes Oracle partner program members with solutions that integrate with Oracle Cloud.

About Finout

Finout is the leader in enterprise-grade FinOps, serving Customers like The New York Times, SiriusXM, Wiz and Lyft. It empowers engineering, finance, and FinOps teams to achieve complete visibility, accountability, and efficiency across multi-cloud environments without slowing down innovation. Finout’s next-generation FinOps platform consolidates cloud cost and usage data into the MegaBill dashboard, enabling 100% allocation accuracy with Virtual Tags, optimization with CostGuard, proactive anomaly detection, and financial planning at scale.

Finout unified multi-cloud visibility and drives savings from insight to action, helping organizations improve unit economics and prove impact to leadership. Leading companies worldwide rely on Finout to control spend across cloud, containers, SaaS, and AI.

To learn more, visit https://www.finout.io.

