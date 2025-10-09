Grayscale Selects Figment as a Staking Provider for U.S. ETH ETPs and SOL Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Figment, the leading independent institutional staking provider, has been selected as a staking partner for Grayscale Investments® in the first U.S. launch of staking in Ethereum (ETH) ETPs and a Solana (SOL) Trust.

Grayscale’s staking launch in ETPs marks a significant milestone for staking adoption in the U.S. Figment is proud to partner with Grayscale, bringing security, compliance, and performance expertise to support the continued growth of staking at an institutional scale.

The Grayscale funds leverage Figment’s institutional-grade infrastructure to integrate Proof-of-Stake rewards directly into its ETPs. This provides investors access to staking within regulated, familiar investment vehicles – while they participate in a critical security mechanism for blockchains.

As a genesis validator on both Solana and Ethereum, and with prior experience supporting staking in ETPs across Canada, Europe, and Latin America, Figment brings proven infrastructure to support Grayscale’s funds.

Staking is now live in the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE), Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH), and Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL).

“Beyond returns, staking in ETPs enables holders to participate in securing and processing transactions for the blockchain. Figment provides institutions like Grayscale the trust, transparency, and feasibility to bring staking to their customers", stated Lorien Gabel, CEO and Co-Founder of Figment.

Figment is advancing scalable staking solutions tailored to the evolving needs of funds, asset managers, and institutional investors. This innovation underscores the accelerating momentum behind institutional adoption, ushering in a new era for digital assets defined by trust, transparency, and innovation.

About Figment

Figment is the leading independent provider of staking infrastructure. With $18 billion assets under stake and support for 40+ protocols, Figment provides the complete staking solution for over 1000 institutional clients including asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders, to earn rewards on their digital assets. Figment is the largest non-custodial staking provider of staked Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Institutional staking services from Figment include seamless point-and-click staking, portfolio reward tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection. This all leads to Figment’s mission to support the adoption, growth, and long-term success of the digital asset ecosystem. To learn more about Figment, please visit figment.io.

The information herein is being provided to you for general informational purposes only. It is not intended to be, nor should it be relied upon as, legal, business, tax or investment advice. Figment undertakes no obligation to update the information herein.