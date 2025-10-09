Loomis Sayles Selects ICE Climate to Advance Climate Risk Integration Across Global Fixed Income & Equity Portfolios

ATLANTA & NEW YORK & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that Loomis, Sayles & Company has selected ICE Climate’s multi-asset suite of climate risk data and analytics to support its global approach to identifying, understanding and integrating financially material climate risk insights.

Loomis Sayles will utilize ICE Climate’s suite, including physical risk, transition risk, sustainable bond data, and nature-related risk metrics, as an essential input into its fundamental analysis across municipal bonds, global corporates, securitized and sovereign debt. These tools provide location-specific, asset-level insights that go beyond surface-level exposure scores, to help enable more precise and financially material climate risk assessments.

"In service of our fiduciary duty, Loomis Sayles strives to provide our investment teams with the fundamental research, data and resources they need to evaluate all financially material risks and opportunities, including those associated with climate factors,” said Colleen Denzler, CFA, Chief Sustainability Officer at Loomis Sayles. “ICE’s geospatial precision, asset-level granularity, and broad coverage across fixed income markets complements our internal processes and tools to give us a more comprehensive view of climate risks that can inform our investment teams’ decision-making as they strive to deliver superior long-term results for clients.”

"We’re excited to support Loomis Sayles, a firm renowned for its research rigor and client commitment,” said Larry Lawrence, Head of ICE Climate. “Our platform combines satellite imagery, machine learning, and geospatial intelligence to deliver current and forward-looking insights, empowering investors to include climate risks into their risk management processes across diverse asset classes.”

ICE Climate’s data suite includes metrics for flood, wildfire, hurricane, extreme heat and cold exposure, as well as Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions and transition risk indicators. The platform also supports sustainable bond analysis and nature-related risk, delivered through a joint solution with NatureAlpha, helping investors meet evolving regulatory and client expectations.

To learn more about ICE Climate Data and Analytics, visit https://www.ice.com/climate.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025.

Category: Fixed Income and Data Services

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange