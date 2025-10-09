KeyBank Selects MediStreams to Enhance Healthcare Payment Management Platform

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediStreams announced that KeyBank has chosen its payment and remittance technology for the bank’s new payment management platform. The platform, offered under the KeyBank brand, is designed to help healthcare organizations simplify payment processing, accelerate reconciliation, and reduce administrative costs.

KeyBank selected MediStreams for its proven healthcare expertise, advanced automation, and commitment to customer service. Together, the companies are delivering a seamless solution that combines KeyBank’s lockbox technology with MediStreams’ automated posting and reconciliation capabilities, creating a more integrated and responsive experience for healthcare clients.

“Healthcare organizations are under pressure to optimize every step of the revenue cycle, and we sought a fintech relationship with deep expertise in healthcare payments, innovative technology, and the level of service our clients expect,” said JJ Blair Head of Product Development and Healthcare Product. “By integrating our lockbox technology with MediStreams’ posting and reconciliation capabilities, we’re delivering a seamless experience that reflects KeyBank’s broader commitment to providing healthcare clients with comprehensive, industry-specific financial solutions.”

According to John Koch, COO and Co-Founder of MediStreams, “KeyBank’s decision underscores what we hear from providers every day: their clients want automation that reduces manual work, accelerates posting, and delivers reliable accuracy with a relationship they can trust. By powering KeyBank’s Payment Management Platform, MediStreams helps healthcare organizations cut administrative costs, speed revenue capture, and strengthen their overall revenue cycle performance.”

About MediStreams

MediStreams is a premier provider of automated revenue management systems for healthcare. Purpose-built for the complexity of remittance data, MediStreams ingests remits from any source (lockbox, PDF, EDI), converts them into standardized, posting-ready outputs, and delivers fast, accurate cash application with deep operational visibility. Healthcare providers, clearinghouses, and financial institutions choose MediStreams to automate manual tasks, expedite reconciliation, and protect margins, all with premium-level customer support. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.MediStreams.com.