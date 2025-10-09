Tempus Selected by ARPA-H to Provide CRO and Testing Services for the ADAPT Program, Advancing Precision Cancer Therapy

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, today announced it has been selected by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to provide testing and contract research organization (CRO) services in support of the agency’s ADAPT (Advanced Analysis for Precision Cancer Therapy) program. The ADAPT program aims to revolutionize cancer treatment by developing adaptive strategies that leverage biomarkers to target metastatic disease, initially focusing on non-small cell lung, breast, and colorectal cancers, with the ultimate goal of improving patient survival.

As tumors evolve and develop resistance, clinicians face increasing challenges in determining the next course of therapy. The ADAPT program seeks to address this challenge by integrating computational models, novel biomarkers, and a new approach clinical trial design to enable early detection of tumor changes and informed treatment adjustments. Tempus will support the program by providing access to its portfolio of AI-enabled diagnostics, including xE, xR, xF+, xM, as well its CRO, Compass, to manage the trial’s operations across all participating sites. In addition, Tempus will leverage its data integration expertise to collect and harmonize the study’s data on behalf of the program.

“Tempus is proud to work with ARPA-H on the ADAPT program, which is pioneering a new era of cancer care designed to adapt throughout treatment,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. “With our comprehensive molecular profiling, data integration expertise, and CRO services all in one place, Tempus is uniquely positioned to advance this effort. We look forward to helping ARPA-H deliver more precise, personalized treatments that benefit each patient.”

The ADAPT program’s unique approach to clinical trial design aims to enable the identification of newly acquired resistant traits in tumors, prediction of the right therapies at each point in a patient’s treatment course, and strategies for better long-term prognoses. Tempus is supporting ARPA-H and its collaborators to accelerate the development of personalized therapies that can dynamically respond to the evolving nature of metastatic cancer.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

