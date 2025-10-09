1Password becomes the Official Cybersecurity Partner of the Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth in a multi-year agreement with Smith Entertainment Group.

TORONTO & SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Password, a leader in identity security and pioneer of Extended Access Management, today announced a multi-year partnership with Smith Entertainment Group (SEG), the parent company of the Utah Jazz (NBA) and Utah Mammoth (NHL). This partnership makes 1Password the Official Cybersecurity Partner of both the Jazz and Mammoth franchises, expanding its reach in the sports industry. Sports is the new frontier for technology advancements and executive engagement, with cybersecurity as the trust layer that enables innovation to thrive.

“Giving teams the tools they need to move fast while keeping them digitally protected is at the heart of how organizations win, whether in business, sports, or technology,” said David Faugno, CEO of 1Password. “Just as SEG is transforming sports in Utah and beyond, 1Password is transforming how enterprises secure access in a world of distributed work, global travel, and AI-driven operations. Through the Extended Access Management suite of solutions, we ensure the right person or AI agent has access to the right app from a trusted device. As a result, the Jazz and Mammoth organizations can stay focused on winning on the court, on the ice, and in the community.”

Securing High-Performance Sports

The Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth will deploy 1Password Extended Access Management, a suite of solutions that includes Enterprise Password Manager, Trelica by 1Password, and Device Trust – products designed to protect unique workflows central to business operations. 1Password will help both franchises operate with confidence, security, and efficiency, delivering:

Protected credentials and data: Centralized, secure vaulting for sensitive information, ensuring the right people can access what they need without risk of exposure.

Centralized, secure vaulting for sensitive information, ensuring the right people can access what they need without risk of exposure. Greater visibility: IT oversight of every app and credential in use, closing risks created by a fast-moving, travel-intensive environment.

IT oversight of every app and credential in use, closing risks created by a fast-moving, travel-intensive environment. Enhanced security: Enforcing device posture checks and least-privilege access across distributed personnel.

Enforcing device posture checks and least-privilege access across distributed personnel. Simpler workflows: Frictionless, trusted sign-ins that keep teams focused on performance, not passwords.

Utah Jazz: Protecting a Legacy Brand

Supported by one of the NBA’s most passionate fanbases, the Utah Jazz will deploy 1Password Extended Access Management to protect data and communications. As digital upgrades continue at Delta Center, 1Password will ensure the arena’s expanding digital infrastructure remains secure.

“We’re constantly innovating and redefining what world-class sports and entertainment look like,” said Ryan Smith, chairman and CEO of Smith Entertainment Group. “We could not be more excited to team up with 1Password as we work together to build smarter, more connected experiences.”

Utah Mammoth: Security from Day One

Fans will first see the partnership in action when the Mammoth take the ice for their regular season opener on the road on October 9, when 1Password’s branding debuts on the team’s away jerseys as the official away jersey patch partner, marking the company’s first in the NHL uniform placement. The partnership also extends to the Mammoth’s new state-of-the-art practice facility in Sandy, Utah.

Away-Game Executive Hospitality

Professional sports venues increasingly double as executive briefing centers, where technology adoption and C-suite relationships converge. 1Password and SEG are introducing an Away-Game Hospitality Program, designed to host leading businesses in key markets and have meaningful discussions about the intersection of identity security and AI. Unlike typical arena suites or ticket packages, this program offers unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access directly tied to the NHL and NBA road schedules.

About 1Password

Trusted by over 175,000 businesses and millions of consumers, 1Password pioneered Extended Access Management, a new cybersecurity category built for the way people and AI agents work today. Our mission is to unleash productivity without compromising security. The 1Password Extended Access Management platform secures every sign-in, to every app, from every device, including the managed and unmanaged ones that legacy IAM, IGA, and MDM tools can’t reach. Leading companies such as Aldo Group, Asana, Associated Press, Browserbase, Canva, Cresta, Golden State Warriors, Hugging Face, IBM, MediaComm Communications, MongoDB, Octopus Energy, PGA Tour, Salesforce, SandboxAQ, Slack, Stripe, Under Armour, and Wish rely on 1Password to close the Access-Trust Gap: the security risks posed by unfederated identities, unmanaged apps, devices, and AI agents accessing sensitive company data without proper governance controls. Learn more at 1Password.com.

About Smith Entertainment Group

Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) is a sports, entertainment, real estate, and technology investment group focused primarily on the state of Utah. SEG’s portfolio includes the Utah Jazz (NBA), Utah Mammoth (NHL), the Delta Center, SEG Media, The Shops at South Town, the Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League), and other Utah-centric business ventures. Founded by Ryan Smith, SEG is redefining the future of sports and entertainment in Utah while delivering world-class experiences to fans, athletes, and the broader community.