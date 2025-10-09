BCP Launches Criptococos, the First Crypto Banking Platform in Peru, Powered by BitGo

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banco de Crédito del Perú (“BCP”), the largest bank and the largest supplier of integrated financial services in Peru, and BitGo, the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced the launch of Criptococos, the first banking platform in Peru, to enable the secure purchase and management of crypto assets. The launch is part of a pilot project authorized by the Superintendency of Banking, Insurance, and Pension Fund Administrators (SBS) and reflects BCP’s ongoing commitment to driving innovation in the financial system.

“Criptococos was developed by BCP through our initiative to explore digital assets and emerging financial technologies. We aim to provide our clients the trusted security of the Peruvian financial system in the context of modern digital assets,” said Lenin Tarrillo, Head of Crypto and Blockchain at BCP.

“BitGo is proud to support BCP as it launches Criptococos. This partnership underscores our commitment to helping trusted financial institutions expand digital asset access to their clients. Latin America is one of the most dynamic markets in the world, and we’re excited to bring our services to a new wave of users,” said Luis Ayala, Managing Director and Head of Sales Latin America at BitGo.

In this initial phase, customers will be able to buy and sell bitcoin and USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All transactions are conducted in a closed loop, with no transfers between external platforms, ensuring traceability and compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing policies.

Customers interested in buying and selling crypto assets can register at https://www.criptococosbcp.com. Participation in the pilot program is subject to strict eligibility criteria, including a minimum banking history with BCP and successful completion of a crypto asset and investment risk assessment, among other requirements.

The acquired assets will be held in custody by BitGo Trust Company, Inc. BitGo offers strong infrastructure, segregated accounts, and high regulatory standards, which are designed to ensure that customer assets are protected at all times.

About Criptococos

About BCP

Banco de Crédito del Perú is the largest and oldest financial institution in Peru, with a history that dates back 135 years, in 1889. Throughout this time, it has been recognized for its business strength and leadership in the Peruvian market, standing out for its focus on innovation and digitalization. BCP offers a wide range of financial products and services, through which it seeks to be an ally of its customers, collaborators and country so that they can transform their plans into reality. For more information, please visit: https://www.viabcp.com/.

About BitGo

BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, BitGo has been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors.