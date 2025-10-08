Alexi Announces iManage Integration to Streamline Legal Workflows

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alexi, a legal intelligence platform trusted by leading law firms, is excited to announce a product integration with iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, a leading knowledge work platform trusted by more than one million professionals worldwide, including many of the world’s top law firms.

“Firms don’t just need new tools; they need connected systems that amplify the value they can deliver to their clients,” said Mark Doble, CEO of Alexi. “Our integration with iManage gives law firms the ability to move seamlessly from information to insight, and from insight to client impact.”

This technology partnership brings Alexi's specialized legal AI capabilities directly into iManage's comprehensive knowledge work platform, where legal teams already manage their critical work product. This makes it possible to:

Search, surface, and leverage firm documents securely from iManage within Alexi.

Return Alexi-generated outputs securely back into iManage, preserving firm-wide organization and knowledge continuity.

Eliminate manual uploading, downloading, or duplication across systems.

Ensure compliance and security standards are maintained across every workflow.

By integrating Alexi into iManage, the trusted knowledge foundation where firms manage their most critical documents and emails, organizations can accelerate the adoption of advanced AI to deliver more value to more clients across transactional and litigation practices.

"When law firms adopt AI, the real question isn't just what the technology can do - it's whether they can trust it," said Paul Bower, AI Director at iManage. "At iManage, we define this as AI Confidence - the ability to harness advanced AI with security, governance, and trust at its core. This partnership with Alexi complements our own AI-enabled capabilities while reflecting our open ecosystem approach, enabling firms to leverage specialized capabilities while maintaining the security and governance standards iManage is trusted to deliver."

This integration reflects Alexi’s commitment to providing firms with a secure legal intelligence solution that complements iManage, helping firms connect knowledge, workflows, and teams at scale.

