NTT DATA Selected to Empower Public Cloud Services for the State of Texas

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a global leader in digital and technology services, announced that it was selected by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to deliver seamless public cloud managed services across the state. This multi-year agreement is designed to accelerate digital transformation across Texas by simplifying how customers procure, use and manage cloud resources.

“Texas is not just our North American headquarters - it’s a hub of innovation and leadership,” said Beth Howen, Divisional President, State, Local and Education, NTT DATA North America. “We’re proud to support the state’s forward-thinking public service initiatives with AI-powered cloud and digital solutions.”

NTT DATA will serve as the Public Cloud Manager (PCM) for DIR’s diverse multi-cloud estate that spans AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. By replicating proven models from previous large-scale public sector engagements, NTT DATA will deliver scalable, consumption-based services that drive efficiency, transparency and innovation.

NTT DATA Will Empower Texas Through Cloud Innovation by:

Managing and optimizing cloud environments to deliver smarter, faster and more transparent services to better serve customers through automation and real-time insights.

to deliver smarter, faster and more transparent services to better serve customers through automation and real-time insights. Orchestrating strategic cloud hyperscaler partnerships with AWS, Microsoft, Google and Oracle, ensuring the State of Texas has access to world-class technologies tailored to public sector needs.

with AWS, Microsoft, Google and Oracle, ensuring the State of Texas has access to world-class technologies tailored to public sector needs. Equipping DIR customers for success with hands-on training, proactive outreach and adoption strategies that foster confidence and accelerate digital maturity.

with hands-on training, proactive outreach and adoption strategies that foster confidence and accelerate digital maturity. Partnering with the Multi-sourcing Systems Integrator (MSI) to deliver FinOps, helping customers reduce technical debt, eliminate unused capacity, and optimize cloud spend.

helping customers reduce technical debt, eliminate unused capacity, and optimize cloud spend. Revitalizing DIR’s Cloud Center of Excellence to serve as a governing body for innovation, sharing best practices and continuously evolving the state’s digital capabilities.

Backed by deep expertise in complex workloads and public sector transformation, NTT DATA – through the agreement with DIR – will deliver fully managed cloud services that are modern, secure, scalable and designed to support organizations of all sizes.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world’s leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 50 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D. Visit us at nttdata.com.

About Texas Department of Information Resources

The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state’s technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov.