Hamilton Reserve Bank Completes Temenos Digital Banking Upgrade in Record Time Around the World

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hamilton Reserve Bank (“HRB” www.hrbank.com), the largest global bank headquartered in the Caribbean with worldwide offices, serving clients in over 150 countries, 15 languages, and 126 currencies has completed a full-scale Temenos banking software upgrade 2024 version, having installed the latest digital banking technology in 7 months from start to finish, breaking another world speed record.

"New client applications can be approved in about 20 minutes and 100% online with our new Temenos banking technology," said Hamilton Reserve Bank Chairman Sir Tony Baldry

Through a decade-long agreement with Temenos, the world’s largest core banking software provider, Hamilton Reserve Bank has deployed the latest Temenos Core, Digital, Payments, and Financial Crime Mitigation (FCM), enabling new client onboarding 100% online via Straight Through Processing (STP) while delivering the fastest bank wires around the globe in 5 seconds.

“Temenos is the world’s No. 1 in banking technology,” said Hamilton Reserve Bank Chairman Sir Tony Baldry. “New banking client applications can be approved in about 20 minutes and 100% online. The bank’s government-grade facial recognition technology delivers exceptionally fast, safe, compliant, and frictionless private banking client experience.”

Rodrigo Silva, President – Americas, Temenos, commented: “We congratulate Hamilton Reserve Bank on the successful and rapid upgrade to our latest banking platform. As a long-standing Temenos client, HRB continues to demonstrate what’s possible with Temenos at the core of its operations. Our technology is the foundation of modern, agile banking, and we are proud to support HRB’s continued innovation and global growth.”

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (www.hrbank.com; SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is an award-winning global bank with a deep British heritage as the hometown bank of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton. Serving a rapidly growing international clientele from 150 countries, the Hamilton Reserve Bank is featured as a global success story by Temenos, the world’s largest banking technology firm. Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine compliance history, a large deposit and asset custody client base, and automated new customer account approval in minutes via e-KYC. Hamilton Reserve Bank serves customers in 126 currencies across four business lines: Commercial Banking, Custodian Banking, Asset Management, Investment Banking supported by a multilingual global banking staff speaking 15 languages.