The Empire State Building Hosts Annual Run-Up, Presented by NYU Langone Health and Powered by the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Empire State Building (ESB) hosted the 47th Annual Empire State Building Run-Up, presented by NYU Langone Health and powered by the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF). In several designated heats, more than 200 runners from across the world raced up the building's 1,576 stairs to reach the finish line on the iconic 86th Floor Observatory.

“The Empire State Building Run-Up at New York City’s number one rated attraction, is a bucket list event and a significant achievement for athletes of all levels from around the globe,” said Tony Malkin, chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. “We congratulate all who participated in this extraordinary test of endurance.”

Fabio Ruga of San Siro, Italy took first place in the Men’s Elite heat with a time of 10:47, just before Wai Ching Soh of Kuala Lumpur in second place, and Ching Chun Lo of Taoyuan City, FL in third.

“I have run seven times in the past. Three times I took third, but this year, I’ve won,” said Ruga. “I’m very happy and I will be back next year.”

Shari Klarfeld of Plainview, NY placed first in the Women’s Elite heat with a time of 14:07, ahead of Tsz Yau Li of Hong Kong in second and Kamila Chomanicova of Bratislava in third.

“I have done this race since 2010, so this [win] is very surreal to me,” said Klarfeld. “I am very excited and so happy to be here.”

Other heats in the race included Empire State Realty Trust tenants, members of the media, and brokers from leading real estate firms.

As presenting sponsor for the first time, NYU Langone Health is a fully integrated health system – with seven inpatient locations and more than 320 outpatient locations – that consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality that has resulted in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation.

CAF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increased access to sports and physical activity for people of all ages with permanent physical disabilities. CAF returned as the ESBRU’s official charity partner with a designated division that included athletes with permanent physical disabilities and CAF supporters who raised funds to empower lives through sport.

In the evening, the Empire State Building shined its world-famous tower lights in a purple sparkle to celebrate the 47th annual Run-Up.

Hi-res imagery and video can be downloaded here. More information about the Empire State Building Run-Up can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building,” owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience created an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and is ranked the #1 Top Attraction in New York City for the fourth consecutive year in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do, “America's Favorite Building” by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust

