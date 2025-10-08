ODW Logistics Expects to Improve Pick Rates by 42% With Zebra Technologies

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a global leader in digitizing and automating workflows to deliver intelligent operations, today announced ODW Logistics has adopted Zebra Symmetry™ Fulfillment to optimize its e-commerce operations. With this implementation, ODW Logistics anticipates realizing a 42% improvement in pick rates, enhancing its ability to scale while maintaining cost efficiency.

ODW Logistics selected Zebra Symmetry Fulfillment to enhance efficiency and flexibility across its fulfillment operations. The solution's use of next-gen Zebra Connect Fulfillment autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), decoupled bakers’ rack carts, and directed workflows enable ODW Logistics to transition from a pick-to-tote to a pick-to-shipper model. This shift increases units picked per hour, lowers costs per unit, reduces parcel spend, and improves throughput.

By leveraging Zebra’s intelligent automation, ODW Logistics can achieve seamless cart accumulation at induction and drop-off points, keeping AMRs active in the pick area. This approach allows buffering with inexpensive carts to optimize robot and labor utilization, ensuring consistent productivity and eliminating downtime.

“The decoupling of AMRs from carts is a game-changer for our operations,” said Adam Schlaudecker, Director of Engineering, ODW Logistics. “It enables us to reduce the number of robots required by up to 30% compared to payload-integrated solutions while also increasing pick density and cutting shipping costs. This solution’s unique design allows us to maximize the benefit of the pick to shipper transition, while reducing our total costs dramatically.”

This approach includes the use of baker’s racks to expand cubic capacity and the pairing of multiple carts with pickers to streamline workflows. The transition to a cartonization-focused, pick-to-shipper model further reduces corrugated and filler material usage.

“ODW Logistics’ adoption of Zebra Symmetry Fulfillment exemplifies how intelligent automation can transform e-commerce operations,” said Matt Wicks, Vice President, Automation, Zebra Technologies. “Our solution empowers businesses to optimize the fulfillment workflow, achieve greater asset usability and visibility while ensuring connected collaboration between workers and robots.”

The implementation of Zebra Symmetry Fulfillment aligns with trends highlighted in Zebra’s Warehouse Vision Study which reveals that 73% of warehouse decision-makers globally are expediting modernization projects. As ODW Logistics prepares to open its new facility in 2026, this trial phase will provide critical insights to refine and scale its automated operations.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

ODW Logistics expects a 42% improvement in pick rates by adopting Zebra Symmetry Fulfillment, optimizing workflows and cutting costs.

The solution enables cost-effective cart accumulation, increasing the utilization of robots and labor while reducing the variable cost per unit picked.

Transitioning to a pick-to-shipper model enables long-term flexibility for ODW by reducing shipping and material costs to help them support dynamic omnichannel clients.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra provides the foundation for intelligent operations with an award-winning portfolio of connected frontline, asset visibility and automation solutions. Organizations globally across retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and other industries rely on us to deliver outcomes today while driving innovation for what’s next. Together with our partners, we create new ways of working that improve productivity and empower organizations to be better every day. Learn more at www.zebra.com.

