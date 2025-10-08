IHS Brazil Signs New Site Agreement with TIM S.A.

LONDON & SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IHS Brazil, part of the IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) ("IHS Towers") group, one of the world's largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure by tower count, today announces it has signed a New Site agreement with TIM S.A., further extending the two companies’ partnership in the Brazilian market.

The partnership aims to build up to 3,000 sites with an initial minimum deployment of 500 sites. The sites will be distributed across multiple regions of Brazil. IHS Brazil has been collaborating with TIM S.A. since 2020, and through this additional partnership the company will continue to deliver innovative ways of building and deploying communications infrastructure, further expanding connectivity across Brazil.

About IHS Towers: IHS Towers is one of the world's largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is solely focused on the emerging markets. The company has over 39,000 towers across its eight markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia.