US Army Selects L3Harris to Support NGC2 Program

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Army has selected L3Harris Technologies’ (NYSE: LHX) software-defined data devices to support the Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) transport layer requirements with a $24 million award. The company will deliver the new AN/PRC-158C NGC2 Gateway Manpack to the Army’s 4th Infantry Division in advance of their scheduled participation in Project Convergence 2026.

“The Army’s NGC2 program is too important to accept anything less than success in execution, including system protection against device compromise, external threats to the network and data spillage,” said Sam Mehta, President, Communication Systems, L3Harris. “We are the only industry partner delivering battle-proven, software-defined radio technology that meets the Department of War’s appetite for high-data throughput with the network security, resilience and integrity required to ensure battlespace supremacy against any enemy daring to test America’s military might.”

The L3Harris data device meets the demands for high-data throughput to enable the data fabric for NGC2. These devices provide multiple transport options offering true resilience and interoperability from NATO to Homeland Security.

L3Harris has supported major Army initiatives, including the HMS program, with relentless innovation and steadfast commitment to excellence for 90 years. The power of the company’s software-defined architectures and commercial business model, when applied to tactical communication systems, drives L3Harris’ agile response to urgent and emerging customer requirements at a moment’s notice.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs and about technology capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.