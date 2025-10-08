-

Eagle Point and Apple Bank Establish Newton Commercial Finance, a New Platform for Infrastructure Project and Equipment Financing

GREENWICH, Conn. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Point Credit Management LLC (“Eagle Point”), a private credit investment manager and Apple Bank, a New York–based regional bank providing consumer, commercial and small business banking services, announced today the creation of Newton Commercial Finance (“Newton”), an innovative equipment finance platform providing tailored solutions to companies with limited access to traditional bank financing programs.

Newton was founded on a disciplined and selective approach to equipment finance, with a mandate centered on essential-use assets backed by strong collateral values. The platform pairs rigorous credit standards with the flexibility to collaborate directly with borrowers/lessees, delivering financing solutions tailored to their specific needs. By leveraging the complementary strengths of Eagle Point and Apple Bank, Newton will establish a differentiated sourcing and distribution platform that provides high-quality, scalable opportunities and long-term value for clients and investors.

“We are excited to build upon our relationship with Apple Bank,” said Nate Morse, Principal and Head of Strategic Credit at Eagle Point. “By combining Apple Bank’s long-standing client relationships and exceptional operating history with Eagle Point’s institutional capital access, credit analytics and portfolio management expertise, we are building an industry-leading platform that reflects the best of both organizations and delivers differentiated, high-quality investment opportunities for our investors.”

“Newton marks a significant step in expanding our suite of financing capabilities,” said Ken Walters, Managing Director and Group Head of Equipment Finance at Apple Bank. “By uniting our combined strengths and deepening our partnership with Eagle Point, we are unlocking new opportunities and enhancing our ability to deliver innovative financing solutions that empower our customers.”

About Eagle Point Credit Management

Eagle Point® is an investment manager focused on private credit strategies in inefficient markets, including Portfolio Debt Securities, Regulatory Capital Relief transactions, Infrastructure Credit, Strategic Credit investments and CLO securities. Founded by Thomas Majewski in partnership with Stone Point Capital in 2012, Eagle Point manages over $13 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors and has over 110 professionals. Please visit www.eaglepointcredit.com for more information.

About Apple Bank

Apple Bank, established in 1863, provides consumer, commercial and small business banking services in greater New York and New Jersey through its branch network and online banking platform and is an active lender in the commercial real estate and corporate banking sectors. Apple Bank is a state-chartered bank in New York State, with $17.5 billion in assets, $14.5 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2024 and over 75 branches in the greater New York area, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island, Long Island, Westchester, Rockland and New Jersey. Apple Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. https://www.applebank.com/

