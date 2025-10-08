-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2025-3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2025-3 (CLAS 2025-3), an aviation ABS transaction. CLAS 2025-3 represents the 15th securitization sponsored by Castlelake, L.P. (the Company). The Company has a team of approximately 70 individuals focused on aviation finance and assets with headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Since inception, the Company has invested more than $22 billion in aviation assets and currently has more than 350 owned and managed assets.

Proceeds from the Class A Notes, Class B Notes and Class C Notes will be used to acquire a portfolio of 29 assets (the Portfolio); consisting of 26 narrowbody aircraft (82.0% by value) and three widebody aircraft (18.0%) on lease to 23 lessees located in 19 jurisdictions. As of August 31, 2025, the weighted average age of the Portfolio is approximately 11.7 years, and the weighted average remaining term of the initial lease contracts is approximately 4.5 years. The Portfolio has an initial value of approximately $913.9 million.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Michael Lepri, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3389
michael.lepri@kbra.com

Zara Shirazi, Managing Director
+1 646-731-3326
zara.shirazi@kbra.com

Alan Greenblatt, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2496
alan.greenblatt@kbra.com

Ronan Brew, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1255
ronan.brew@kbra.com

Yee Cent Wong, Senior Managing Director, Lead Analytical Manager, Structured Finance Ratings (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2374
yee.cent.wong@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

