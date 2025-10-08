qathet Workers and Regional District Ratify Agreement

QATHET, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workers in the qathet Regional District, represented by CUPE 798, have reached a new tentative agreement after 18 months of bargaining with the regional district. The workers had been without a collective agreement since it expired on December 31, 2023.

“Despite a challenging and prolonged round of bargaining, we were able to make changes that will improve the way services are delivered within the district,” said Ray Dube, President of CUPE 798.

The tentative agreement was ratified by workers in September and by the district’s board of directors last night. The new 3-year agreement is now in effect and lasts until December 31, 2026.

“Our members keep the regional districts services running smoothly, but they needed important improvements to recruit and retain staff to do this important work,” said Dube, who went on to share “the Regional District eventually recognized this, and we were able to reach this new agreement.”

CUPE 798 represents municipal, regional, and library workers of Powell River.

COPE491