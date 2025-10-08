Worldpay and East West Bank Expand Access to Advanced Payment Solutions

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Worldpay® and East West Bank, a leading U.S. bank with domestic and international reach, have joined forces to expand payment solutions for the bank’s commercial and business customers. This agreement builds on Worldpay’s U.S. distribution and gives East West Bank clients access to Worldpay’s industry-leading payment tools — including point-of-sale, smart terminals, omnichannel, eCommerce, and loyalty solutions — designed to help businesses grow with confidence and operate more efficiently.

With powerful solutions that enable commerce in-store, online and everywhere in between, Worldpay and East West Bank aim to equip businesses of all sizes with the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital economy.

“By combining the breadth and depth of Worldpay’s solutions with the strength and trust of East West Bank, we will empower businesses to exceed customer expectations, accelerate growth, and deliver exceptional experiences,” said Philip McHugh, head of global SMB at Worldpay. “Through this long-term agreement, we are opening a significant channel for bringing our global scale and local expertise in payments to the wide range of commercial clients that East West Bank serves.”

The agreement will create unique opportunities for businesses to tap into innovative new payments technologies that can help drive growth, deliver seamless experiences across any channel, streamline operations, and enhance cash flow. East West Bank can now refer business and commercial banking clients to Worldpay for in-store and online payment solutions as well as its value-added services.

“Our customers trust us to help them reach further and achieve their business goals,” said Russ Ellsworth, head of global treasury and payments products at East West Bank. “Worldpay’s deep expertise in payments technology and commitment to security make them a valued provider as we expand our payments offering. Together, we’re delivering innovative solutions that empower our customers and help them move forward with confidence.”

About Worldpay

Worldpay is an industry leading payments technology and solutions company with unique capabilities to power omni-commerce across the globe. Our processing solutions allow businesses of all sizes to take, make and manage payments in-person and online from anywhere in the world. Annually, we process over 50 billion transactions across 174 countries and 135 currencies. We help our customers become more efficient, more secure and more successful. To learn more, visit worldpay.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and or Facebook.

About East West Bank

East West Bank provides financial services that help customers reach further and connect to new opportunities. East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company (Nasdaq: “EWBC”) with total assets of more than $78 billion, as of June 30, 2025. The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, and operates over 110 locations in the United States and Asia. The Bank’s markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. For more information on East West, visit www.eastwestbank.com.