o9 Delivers Strong Q3 2025 with 30-Plus Global Go-Lives and Record Attendance at Its aim10x Americas Summit

During the quarter, o9 welcomed new telecommunications, high tech, food and beverage, and retail and apparel clients. Multiple global manufacturers in food and beverage and industrial equipment also expanded their use of the o9 Digital Brain platform, underscoring the Company’s role as a long-term transformation partner with the ability to scale across varying functions and workflows. More than 30 go-lives around the world were completed in Q3’25. Deployments included integrated business planning, demand and supply planning, master planning, production scheduling, allocation and replenishment, and material requirements planning capabilities. These implementations highlight the growing need among enterprises for synchronized, AI-powered planning that improves decision speed, resilience and business outcomes.

o9 also strengthened its global presence and leadership team in Q3’25. It opened a new and larger office in Amsterdam’s business district to host clients and partners and reinforce its position alongside leading international companies. Additionally, Brett Theisen joined o9 as Chief Revenue Officer in July, bringing more than 25 years of sales and leadership experience to drive the Company’s global revenue growth and market expansion.

In September, o9 hosted aim10x Americas Summit, its highest-attended event to date with close to 400 participants and 36 speakers from industries that included retail, food and beverage, consumer goods and manufacturing. The program featured client case studies and live demonstrations of the o9 Digital Brain. Eight AI-themed sessions demonstrated how AI agents within the o9 platform can perform post-game analysis on various scenarios—for example, why KPIs such as forecast accuracy, service levels, inventory or cost targets were missed—with deep causal-chaining capabilities and a decision replay system. This allows for continuous learning and enables companies to make rapid improvements to achieve their KPIs. These much-anticipated AI sessions also emphasized agility in planning, scenario simulations, growth opportunities, supply chain resilience and new self-service capabilities.

“Our strong performance this quarter is a testament to the growing number of enterprises that are turning to the o9 Digital Brain platform to help them navigate complexity and volatility,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO, o9. “Generative AI and specialized AI agents are accelerating the value generated by our platform for integrated business planning, helping our clients achieve faster, easier and more impactful digital transformations. Looking forward to Q4’25 and beyond, we will continue our steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence as the foremost enterprise planning partner on the market today.”

Notable Q3’25 highlights include:

o9 Recognized in Independent Analyst Firm’s 2025 Buyer’s Guide for Embedding Sustainability into Enterprise Planning and Supplier Collaboration

o9 Partners with Databricks to Accelerate Time to Value for Supply Chain Planning

o9 Joins Catena-X Community to Advance Standard-Based Collaboration in Automotive Supply Chains

o9 Named a Leader in the Nucleus Research SCP Technology Value Matrix 2025

