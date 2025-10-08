The Trust Company of Tennessee Chooses SS&C to Power Retirement Services

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that The Trust Company of Tennessee has launched its corporate retirement services on the SS&C Retirement Recordkeeping platform. The firm is working with SS&C to modernize its retirement plan offering, which services more than USD $18 billion in assets.

“We are very excited about welcoming The Trust Company of Tennessee into the SS&C Retirement Services Portfolio,” said Michael Rogalski, Head of Retirement Solutions at SS&C. Share

The Trust Company of Tennessee provides recordkeeping, administration and advisory services to businesses and organizations offering retirement plans. The platform upgrade enables retirement plan sponsors to deliver retirement and wealth management services to individual participants. Leveraging SS&C’s suite of services, The Trust Company of Tennessee is expanding its mobile and modern web experiences.

“We are pleased to partner with SS&C,” said Codi Brannan, Retirement Plan Services Operations Manager at The Trust Company of Tennessee. “The support we received during our conversion surpassed our expectations. The new technology is intuitive and allows us to better serve our clients.”

“We are very excited about welcoming The Trust Company of Tennessee into the SS&C Retirement Services Portfolio,” said Michael Rogalski, Head of Retirement Solutions at SS&C. “This conversion provides the firm with technology and services to allow engagement with clients in new ways. The modernized platform and updated web experiences will ensure the company’s clients have access to meaningful data and information to drive successful retirement outcomes.”

SS&C Retirement Solutions serves more than 250 institutional clients with more than $341 billion in retirement plan assets. The platform supports more than 400,000 plan sponsors and approximately 12 million retirement participants.*

Learn more about SS&C Retirement here.

*As of Dec. 31, 2024.

About The Trust Company of Tennessee

Founded in 1987 and with offices in Chattanooga, Knoxville and the Tri-Cities, The Trust Company of Tennessee currently has more than $6 billion under management. The firm helps individuals, families, business owners and nonprofits make better financial decisions through wealth management, personal investment strategy, corporate retirement plans, estate planning, personal trust and nonprofit investing services.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.