Advancing Eco Agriculture (AEA) and Market Gardener Institute (MGI) Partner to Deliver Regenerative Solutions for Small-Scale Growers

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advancing Eco Agriculture (AEA) and Market Gardener Institute (MGI) today announced a new collaboration aimed at providing proven regenerative agriculture practices to market gardeners and small-scale growers around the world. This partnership combines AEA’s industry-leading regenerative products and protocols with MGI’s trusted training programs, creating a powerful alliance to support the next generation of ecological farmers.

“I’m thrilled to announce a new collaboration between AEA and the Market Gardener Institute,” said MGI founder Jean-Martin Fortier. “After years of conversations with John Kempf, we both feel our organizations have reached a moment where we must join forces to empower the next generation of small-scale organic growers with cutting-edge knowledge, tools, and science. Together, we’re launching new research trials that will help refine and share regenerative practices for the farms of tomorrow. The future is now.”

The two organizations are running field trials focused on optimizing soil health and improving crop quality across a range of market garden systems. These trials are designed to provide real-world insights that directly benefit small-scale growers, helping them implement regenerative practices with confidence and clarity.

Both AEA and MGI are committed to lowering the barriers to entry for small- and mid-sized growers looking to adopt science-based, regenerative growing methods. AEA and MGI are co-developing a new line of products specifically tailored to the unique needs of market gardeners. This dedicated product line is available now for pre-sale and will further enhance growers' ability to build soil health, boost crop resilience, and produce high-quality, nutrient-dense food. MGI students will receive exclusive discounts on AEA products, making effective regenerative tools more accessible than ever.

“Regional and local food production is absolutely critical for a food-secure future,” said AEA founder John Kempf. “AEA’s regenerative toolkit will be a game-changer for market gardeners and small growers. Together with the Market Gardener Institute, we’ll be able to revolutionize the way market gardeners approach plant nutrition, bringing them pest-resistant crops, and bountiful harvests of nutrient-dense, marketable produce.”

At the core of this collaboration is a shared vision: empowering growers with practical tools and education that enhance ecological health while improving productivity and profitability. Together, AEA and MGI are demonstrating what’s possible when agronomic science and hands-on education come together in support of a more resilient food system.

This partnership also signals AEA’s commitment to serving farmers at every scale—from large commercial operations to highly diversified market gardens—ensuring that all growers have access to the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in a changing agricultural landscape.

This collaboration means more than just new tools—it represents long-term support, trusted education, and a regenerative path forward.

About MGI

The Market Gardener Institute offers online courses, resources and a community to support farmers from all over the world to help them successfully start and operate their small-scale organic farms.

We wish to educate and empower growers who change the world through the simple act of growing healthy, nourishing food for their communities in order to multiply the number of regenerative farms and create a future where humans live in harmony with nature and each other.

About AEA

Advancing Eco Agriculture (AEA) empowers farmers through scalable regenerative agriculture solutions that create extraordinary results. Founded in 2006, AEA is dedicated to increasing yields, crop performance, and farm profitability; while reducing or eliminating the need for pesticides and fertilizers that inhibit natural growing systems. The company has helped thousands of growers implement regenerative agricultural practices and unique crop plans on more than four million acres globally.