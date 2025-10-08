Omnissa Delivers Secure, Browser-Based Access to Enterprise Applications With Google Chrome Enterprise Premium

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnissa, a leading digital work platform company, today announced the Omnissa Secure Access Suite, which combines Google Chrome Enterprise Premium with Omnissa Workspace ONE to enable secure browser functionality for the Omnissa platform. The new suite enables organizations to provide more secure, seamless access to SaaS and web applications for critical use cases such as bring-your-own (BYO) devices and supporting regulatory-compliance requirements in industries like healthcare and financial services.

“Our partnership with Google reflects the commitment Omnissa has to advancing our platform with security at the core,” said Bharath Rangarajan, senior vice president of products and technology alliances at Omnissa. “The Omnissa Secure Access Suite adds advanced security and data protections to SaaS and web applications, building on the seamless and unified access experience delivered by the Omnissa platform.”

With more applications delivered as SaaS and cloud-based services, organizations face new challenges in securing access across a diverse workforce that includes employees, contractors, and partners. By extending new protections through Chrome Enterprise’s secure browser solution, a common access point for modern applications, Omnissa empowers IT and security teams to better protect sensitive data, enforce compliance requirements, and maintain productivity without disrupting how people work.

Together, Google Chrome Enterprise Premium and Workspace ONE provide enhanced security in SaaS and web access for BYO devices through risk-based conditional access, enforce data loss protection policies for corporate applications directly in the browser, and help reduce phishing, malware, and other modern threats across desktops and mobile devices. The suite provides greater security than traditional platforms while ensuring a consistent, seamless experience for employees across all their applications.

The Omnissa Secure Access Suite also helps organizations prepare for the next wave of workplace challenges, including the rise of generative AI. By applying enterprise-grade controls in the browser, IT teams can protect against sensitive or regulated data being unintentionally shared with popular AI tools, extending compliance, security, and trust to emerging applications as AI adoption accelerates.

“With the evolving threat landscape, rise in emerging technologies and hybrid work environments, it's never been a more critical time to make secure web and SaaS access simple and seamless for employees,” said Jon Ramsey, VP/GM of Google Cloud Security, Google Cloud. “The browser is the most common access point for modern applications, making it a vital control point for security. By applying enterprise-grade controls directly into the browser, organizations can protect against the next wave of challenges, including securing the use of AI."

Omnissa Secure Access Suite will be available in November this year. Visit the Omnissa and Google partner page to explore our joint offerings and learn more.

About Omnissa

Omnissa is the leading digital work platform company, empowering the world’s dynamic workforces to do their best work from anywhere. The company’s AI-driven digital workspace platform helps organizations and their people unlock exponential business value. Trusted by 26,000 customers worldwide, Omnissa is a privately-held company with 4,000 employees and a 20-year track record in defining digital workspaces. For more information, visit www.omnissa.com.