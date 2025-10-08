Vonage Advances Agentic Enterprise Transformation with Salesforce to Lead in Customer Value Creation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's #1 AI CRM, today announced that Vonage, a leader in AI, Cloud, and 5G-powered software solutions for enterprises, will deploy Data Cloud and Agentforce to deliver more intelligent, personalized customer experiences and accelerate innovation. This move reinforces Vonage’s ambition to become an Agentic Enterprise, where every employee is elevated with AI, every decision is data-driven, and every customer interaction is exceptional.

Data and automation

By implementing Data Cloud, Salesforce’s intelligent activation engine that unlocks the full value of enterprise data, Vonage will unify data across systems — including Service Cloud and Sales Cloud, as well as through MuleSoft. This data integration will create a single source of truth that will provide secure, real-time insights to service and sales teams; enable more personalized and efficient customer experiences; and power AI agents that automate repetitive tasks.

Vonage will adopt Agentforce, Salesforce’s digital labor platform, to handle common tasks such as updating customer profiles, managing case records, and tracking customer health scores. AI agents will reduce manual data entry and autonomously resolve common issues, freeing up human agents to focus on more complex needs. These agents can analyze a customer’s full history — from product usage to support interactions — to identify challenges, uncover opportunities, and recommend next steps, helping to ensure every interaction delivers value for both the customer and the company.

Innovation and partnership

“Vonage is ushering in a new era of enterprise digital transformation with our next-gen AI, cloud, and 5G-powered software solutions,” said Niklas Heuveldop, Vonage CEO. “We’re pleased to deepen our partnership with Salesforce, a global AI and CRM leader, to transform every customer interaction and deliver world-class customer experiences. With Agentforce, we’re enabling our teams to deliver the next level of excellence in serving our customers.”

“Vonage, a longtime customer and partner, is a powerful example of a company embracing the future of business as an Agentic Enterprise,” said Adam Evans, EVP and General Manager of Salesforce AI. “A leader in AI, Cloud, and 5G-enabled innovation, Vonage is leveraging the power of Salesforce’s deeply unified platform to transform its operations and unlock new value for enterprises around the world.”

Vonage is a global technology company, leading in AI, cloud, and 5G-powered software solutions — including Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS — for enterprise digital transformation.

Trusted by enterprises around the world and across industries, Vonage also delivers Salesforce-native capabilities to its customers. As the top-rated Salesforce partner on the AppExchange, with more 5-star ratings than any other solution provider, this nearly two-decade strategic partnership continues to set the standard for digital innovation and customer value.

More information:

Find more customer stories on the Salesforce Newsroom

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size reimagine their business with AI. Agentforce — the digital labor solution for enterprises — seamlessly integrates with Customer 360 applications, Data Cloud, and Einstein AI to create a limitless workforce, bringing humans and agents together to deliver customer success on a single, trusted platform. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.