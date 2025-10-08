Mountaingate Capital Partners with Walker Sands to Scale B2B Growth Services Leadership

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mountaingate Capital (“Mountaingate”) announced that it completed the acquisition of Walker Sands, an integrated B2B growth services agency, from Stone-Goff Partners. The investment in Walker Sands marks the second platform investment in Mountaingate Fund III which was announced in January 2025.

Founded in 2001, Walker Sands is an integrated B2B growth services agency that utilizes its Outcome-based Marketing framework to drive accelerated growth for its clients across technology, financial and professional services, manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare end-markets. Walker Sands leverages its purpose-built, proprietary workflow and delivery management platform, Atlas, to drive best-in-class results across its core services of strategic communications, digital marketing, SEO and GEO, strategy and insights, content and creative, and marketing technology advisory.

Andrew Cross and Dave Parro will continue to serve as co-CEOs of Walker Sands and lead a team of more than 170 employees across offices in Chicago, Seattle, and Boston. Andrew and Dave will also be joining the company’s Board of Directors.

“We are proud to partner with Andrew, Dave, and the Walker Sands team to support the company’s next phase of growth,” said Brandon Hall, Principal at Mountaingate Capital. “For B2B brands, solving the core c-suite challenge of accelerated growth requires marketing, communications, sales, and GTM technology functions to be coordinated and optimized. Walker Sands is uniquely positioned to be this trusted, integrated B2B growth services partner to connect the dots from brand storytelling, awareness, and demand generation to sales management, conversion, and measurement. Mountaingate is excited to work alongside the team to drive growth through a combination of organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions.”

“Our vision is to build the preeminent data- and analytics-driven B2B growth services platform with an integrated offering to serve our clients' evolving needs across marketing, communications, sales, and GTM technology functions,” said co-CEO Andrew Cross. “We believe the partnership with Mountaingate will accelerate the realization of this vision as we add new capabilities, expand internationally, and invest in deeper data, analytics, and measurement solutions to better service our clients.”

Dave Parro, Co-CEO of Walker Sands, added, “This investment is a testament to the strength of our vision, the quality of our team, and the impact we are making in a rapidly evolving B2B marketing industry. Mountaingate’s extensive experience building industry leaders like W2O Group (Real Chemistry), Tinuiti, and Bounteous across digital marketing, communications, and digital transformation sectors will be invaluable as we continue to scale Walker Sands’ B2B growth services offering.”

Hogan Lovells served as legal counsel to Mountaingate. Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor to Walker Sands.

About Mountaingate Capital

Mountaingate Capital is a Colorado-based private equity firm that specializes in partnering with founders and entrepreneurial companies to accelerate growth and build industry leaders. Mountaingate’s focus on organic growth, coupled with its customer-centric buy-and-build approach for add-on acquisitions, and shared equity ownership with management, creates more value for the end customer, while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful investment partnerships with management teams. With over $1.4 billion of assets under management, Mountaingate targets investments in marketing services, business services, specialty manufacturing and distribution. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit www.mountaingate.com.

About Walker Sands

Walker Sands is an outcome-based B2B growth services agency with expertise in strategy, data, content, creative, strategic communications and digital marketing. The agency helps B2B brands grow, build reputation, generate demand, drive engagement and strengthen market position. A 10-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Walker Sands is one of the fastest-growing B2B agencies in the world, proudly serving 100+ clients from offices in Chicago, Seattle and Boston. For more information on Walker Sands, please visit www.walkersands.com.