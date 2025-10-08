Quotient Wealth Partners Joins Forces with Carefull to Protect Clients and Families from Scams, Fraud, and Financial Exploitation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quotient Wealth Partners has selected Carefull, the first financial safety platform built to protect clients’ wealth and legacy, as its new partner in financial safety and asset protection. This partnership enhances Quotient’s mission of providing personalized, values-driven financial advice by adding proactive protection that help secure client assets and support multigenerational planning.

“At Quotient Wealth Partners, our mission has always been to help families live their best financial lives,” said Matt Davis, a Senior Wealth Advisor and Partner at Quotient. “That means not only guiding clients toward their goals, but also helping to ensure that what they’ve worked so hard to build stays safe. By partnering with Carefull, we can take better action when it comes to protecting our clients from today’s rapidly evolving fraud and scam threats.”

Carefull’s AI-powered platform continuously monitors for unusual spending patterns, suspicious transactions, and changes to credit or accounts, detecting threats early and guiding clients and their trusted contacts with clear, actionable steps to prevent harm. In addition to fraud and scam detection, Quotient clients will have access to $1 million in identity theft insurance coverage, Carefull’s ScamCheck tool, which allows clients to instantly verify whether a message is a scam, and LegacyKit a secure digital solution that automatically stores and updates essential financial information to ensure it reaches loved ones when the time comes.

The partnership reflects Quotient’s commitment to holistic, multigenerational financial planning. “From the beginning, we recognized the need to bridge generations in financial planning, helping to ensure assets are preserved for both our clients and their heirs,” said Davis. “That means going beyond portfolio management to address risks like fraud and diminished decision-making as we age. Carefull helps us extend that protection across entire families.”

Recent years have brought an increase in sophisticated scams targeting clients, from remote access tool (RAT) attacks to impersonation attempts. “We hear too many stories involving fraud—sometimes weekly, sometimes multiple times a week,” Davis noted. “As more services push clients online with paperless statements, it’s even more important to have a safety net in place.”

“Protecting older adults requires more than reacting after something goes wrong, it’s about prevention, awareness, and creating the right support systems,” said Todd Rovak, Co-Founder of Carefull. “Quotient Wealth Partners has embraced that philosophy, making financial safety a core part of how they serve clients and their families. We’re proud to work alongside them to protect what matters most.”

For Quotient, one of the most compelling aspects of Carefull is the live Carefull Care team. “Carefull’s team can speak directly with a client during a scam attempt, calming them, walking them through next steps, and helping minimize the damage,” Davis said. “Other monitoring services might send an email or open a chat box, but they can’t offer the same peace of mind in the moment.”

Carefull can also surface early warning signs of health changes. Spending summaries that reveal unusual patterns, such as the sudden absence of gasoline purchases, can prompt important conversations with family members about safety and well-being. In some cases, these insights have alerted families to faster-than-expected progression of dementia.

Carefull is available to all Quotient Wealth Partner Clients, ask your wealth advisor today to get started.

About Carefull

Carefull is the first financial safety platform designed to protect aging adults, their families, and financial advisors from elder fraud, scams, and money mistakes. Built to support the unique needs of older adults, Carefull’s proprietary AI provides 24/7 account monitoring, a suite of identity and home protections, along with expert resources to help families and advisors safeguard families’ financial well-being. Financial services use Carefull to deepen relationships across generations, provide proactive protection, and enhance trust with clients navigating both aging and financial caregiving for older adults. Recognized for its innovation in financial safety, Carefull partners with leading firms to put financial care into financial services. Learn more at GetCarefull.com.

About Quotient

Quotient Wealth Partners is an independent wealth management firm with over 150 years of combined experience. Quotient manages over $4B in AUM for more than 2,000 clients nationwide. For more information, visit www.quotientwealth.com or contact us at news@quotientwealth.com.