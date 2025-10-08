Optable Announces Agentic Collaboration: Ushering in the Next Era of AI-Driven Adtech

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optable, a leader in data collaboration and identity infrastructure for the advertising ecosystem, today announced the launch of Agentic Collaboration, a groundbreaking new approach that enables autonomous, AI-driven agents to execute and optimize adtech workflows directly within the Optable platform.

As the advertising industry solidifies its entry in the AI era, legacy approaches to data collaboration and campaign execution no longer suffice. Agentic Collaboration represents a fundamental evolution: from manual, human-mediated workflows to intelligent agents that can provide insights, plan, negotiate, and activate campaigns autonomously while allowing companies to preserve the necessary control.

“This is what data collaboration looks like in the age of AI,” said Vlad Stesin, CEO and Co-founder of Optable. “We’ve moved beyond dashboards and manual integrations. Agentic Collaboration introduces a new paradigm where trusted agents powered by LLMs and governed by policies can work on behalf of publishers, advertisers, and data partners to unlock scale, speed, and intelligence - and do so at a scale and speed that was simply not possible before. In order for AI to work in adtech, a strong foundation of audience and identity data is a requirement that creates even more value for publishers and brands.”

“We’ve come a long way from the early days of data collaboration just five years ago,” said Bosko Milekic, CPO and Co-founder of Optable. “Back then, it was already clear that data clean rooms and advanced identity resolution would play a key role in addressing the industry’s challenges around signal loss and fragmentation. The problem was that many of those solutions came with steep barriers to entry. Today, with breakthroughs in LLMs, new tooling, and emerging protocols that enable sophisticated, interconnected agents, we can finally democratize access to identity and audiences, making advertising not only more efficient but also far more effective in driving results.”

In addition to announcing Agentic Collaboration, Optable has been actively contributing to the development of new Agentic Advertising standards. Working with a broader set of industry partners this initiative promises to accelerate the use of AI across the advertising ecosystem.

Partner Perspectives on Agentic Collaboration

Through this initiative, Optable is partnering with leaders across the ecosystem including Newton Research, Rill Data, and Unity to demonstrate the breadth of use cases for agent-driven collaboration.

Newton Research

"Intelligent agents are by nature collaborative,” said John Hoctor, CEO of Newton Research. “Our AI agents, integrated with the Optable platform, are now able to autonomously analyze data, generate insights, and signal action directly within the marketing workflow. This isn’t just automation, it’s transformative intelligence - providing marketers with unlimited analytics.”

Rill Data

“Speed and usability are the cornerstones of modern analytics,” said Michael Driscoll, CEO of Rill Data. “By connecting our Rill’s real-time dashboards and metrics into the Optable environment, Agentic Collaboration allows AI agents to surface insights and optimize campaign execution in ways that human analysts simply cannot match in scale or speed.”

Unity

“Agentic Collaboration is a game changer for how we will execute our strategy in programmatic advertising moving forward,” said Alex Blum, COO at Unity. “By working with AI agents that can analyze audiences, help negotiate deals, and optimize in real time, we’re aiming to dramatically reduce turnaround time and increase performance. It’s like adding an army of experienced data analysts and traders to assist our campaigns, only it is faster, more scalable, and always on.”

Key Capabilities of Agentic Collaboration:

Open and Interoperable Infrastructure: Easy AI-first integration capability for agents offered to partners, making identity and audience data available for a wide range of use-cases where LLMs create value quickly. This means companies can work with both best-of-breed partners as well as build and deploy their own specialized agents to drive the best outcomes for their business.

Easy AI-first integration capability for agents offered to partners, making identity and audience data available for a wide range of use-cases where LLMs create value quickly. This means companies can work with both best-of-breed partners as well as build and deploy their own specialized agents to drive the best outcomes for their business. Autonomous Agent Collaboration : Specialized, narrow-domain agents can work together to analyze inventory, define target audiences, activate deals and campaigns, and optimize budget allocation. By assigning each agent to specific steps of the ad buying process, these agents seamlessly collaborate, accelerating execution by days while dramatically reducing human involvement in repetitive tasks.

: Specialized, narrow-domain agents can work together to analyze inventory, define target audiences, activate deals and campaigns, and optimize budget allocation. By assigning each agent to specific steps of the ad buying process, these agents seamlessly collaborate, accelerating execution by days while dramatically reducing human involvement in repetitive tasks. Seamless Audience Activation: Agents can natively leverage real-time data integrations as well as audience sync integrations with leading ad servers, SSPs, and DSPs to ensure activation across any desired platform is easy and autonomous.

A New Model for Adtech

Agentic Collaboration extends Optable’s mission to empower the advertising ecosystem by offering publishers and brands a smarter, AI-native way to collaborate without compromising on security or control. Whether it’s a CTV publisher optimizing yield across partners, or a retail brand launching an omnichannel campaign, intelligent agents can now handle the heavy lifting.

About Optable

Optable is a data collaboration and identity platform built for the advertising ecosystem. By combining privacy-first identity infrastructure with autonomous, AI-driven agents, Optable enables publishers, media owners, advertisers, and partners to seamlessly collaborate on audience insights, campaign planning, activation, and measurement. With its Agentic Collaboration framework, Optable transforms manual, human-mediated workflows into intelligent agent-to-agent collaboration that accelerates execution, reduces complexity, and drives better outcomes. Trusted by leading publishers, platforms, and brands, Optable provides an open and interoperable foundation for secure, policy-governed data collaboration in the age of AI. Learn more at: optable.co