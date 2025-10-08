Stone-Goff Partners Announces Exit of Investment in Walker Sands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stone-Goff Partners (“Stone-Goff”), a lower middle market private equity firm focused on business-to-business services companies in the knowledge economy, today announced the exit of its investment in Walker Sands (“the Company”) as well as the Company’s new investment partnership with Mountaingate Capital.

Walker Sands is a leading integrated B2B growth services firm serving mid-market and enterprise companies across technology, financial services, logistics, healthcare, and other innovation-driven verticals.

When Stone-Goff invested in Walker Sands in late 2019, the Company was a well-regarded B2B marketing agency with deep expertise in public relations and a strong reputation in the technology sector, serving primarily mid-market and growth-stage companies.

Throughout the partnership, Stone-Goff supported the management team in broadening the Company’s capabilities to continue the journey from brand to demand, moving further upmarket and strengthening infrastructure to drive the professionalization of the business. Walker Sands expanded capabilities into strategy, creative, content, digital marketing, marketing operations, and martech consulting through both organic investments and acquisitions. The firm also launched new AI-driven offerings such as its AI Domain Impact Index tool and advanced GEO capabilities, reinforcing Walker Sands’ reputation for innovation. By focusing on mid-market and enterprise clients, the Company scaled deeper, multi-service relationships and became a trusted growth services partner to leading B2B technology brands and enterprise customers in tech-forward verticals.

“We are proud of what our team has accomplished over the past several years,” said Dave Parro and Andrew Cross, Co-CEOs of Walker Sands. “With Stone-Goff’s partnership, Walker Sands evolved into a full-service, outcome-based B2B growth services platform. Mid-market and enterprise clients now represent the majority of our revenue, and integrated, multi-service programs account for nearly three-quarters of our work. These deeper relationships with leading brands demonstrate the strength of the platform we have built and position us well for continued growth.”

“The vision of our partnership with Stone-Goff was to build on the firm’s strong PR foundation and accelerate our evolution into the leading integrated growth services firm for B2B companies,” said Mike Santoro, Co-Founder and former CEO of Walker Sands. “Together we accomplished that, expanding into new service lines and larger client relationships while staying true to the culture that made Walker Sands special.”

“Dave, Andrew, and the entire Walker Sands team have built an outstanding business and we are grateful for their leadership and partnership,” said Hannah Stone Craven, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Stone-Goff. “Their domain expertise in B2B marketing and technology enabled the company to establish itself as a trusted partner to enterprise customers. This is a clear example of how strong management, supported by a focused growth strategy in a clearly defined end market, can create a unique and valuable business.”

Stone-Goff and Walker Sands were advised by Canaccord Genuity as financial advisor and Fredrikson & Byron P.A. as legal counsel. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Walker Sands

Walker Sands is an integrated B2B growth services agency with expertise in strategy, content, creative, strategic communications and digital marketing. The agency’s Outcome-based Marketing approach helps B2B brands grow, build reputation, generate demand, drive engagement and strengthen market position. A 10-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Walker Sands is one of the fastest-growing B2B agencies in the world, proudly serving 100+ clients from offices in Chicago, Seattle and Boston. Learn more at walkersands.com.

About Stone-Goff Partners

Stone-Goff Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm investing in technology-driven business-to-business service companies. Our companies combine service offerings with technology, focus on clearly defined end markets, and are active participants in the growing knowledge economy. Core verticals include business services, consulting services, marketing services, IT services, human capital and training, and outsourced services. We partner with company founders and executive leadership teams to provide capital, M&A origination and execution, and value-creation expertise to our portfolio companies. Since the firm’s founding in 2010, Stone-Goff’s sector knowledge and deal experience has helped drive successful outcomes for company founders, limited partners, and portfolio management teams. For more information about Stone-Goff Partners, please visit stonegoff.com.

1. This release contains statements that may be considered testimonials or endorsements. While no compensation arrangement exists between Stone-Goff and any outside parties in connection with any testimonial or endorsement made herein, those making statements could be considered to have an economic interest in the success of Stone-Goff, a particular investment, or portfolio holding.