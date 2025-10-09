REPKON USA and Dyno Nobel Launch Joint Venture in Chemical Production

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REPKON USA-Chemical Technologies, LLC (“REPKON USA”), a defense industry leader in the design and development of turn-key chemical manufacturing facilities, today announced the company has entered into a Joint Venture with Dyno Nobel, Inc., a subsidiary of Dyno Nobel Limited (“Dyno Nobel”). Dyno Nobel is a world leader in the production of explosives and energetics products with thousands of employees worldwide.

Nitradyn, LLC (“Nitradyn”), the joint venture, will design, build, and manufacture high explosives, propellants, and energetic materials for defense and industrial customers in North America, with potential to expand into other regions. Nitradyn expertly blends REPKON USA’s world-class engineering capabilities with Dyno Nobel’s 160 years of explosive manufacturing leadership and success.

“We are excited and honored to advance REPKON USA’s accelerated growth with such a proven, trusted partner,” said Bryan Van Brunt, President of REPKON USA Holdings, Inc. “Dyno Nobel shares our dedication to high quality and meeting the needs of our customer with integrity. This venture will be a driver in the energetics market to push innovation and efficiency through robust competition.”

Nitradyn strengthens the existing collaboration between REPKON USA and Dyno Nobel. The two companies partnered in 2024 to design, construct, and operate a Trinitrotoluene (TNT) facility for the United States Army in Graham, Kentucky. Once complete, it will be the first U.S. domestic facility to produce TNT in the United States since the 1980s.

Nitradyn will be based out of its new headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

About REPKON USA

REPKON USA Holdings, Inc. is a defense manufacturing innovator that designs and constructs chemical production facilities incorporating the latest technology, process safety management, and enhanced environmental management systems. In addition to manufacturing energetic materials, such as explosives and propellants, REPKON USA Holding’s companies provide engineering services for the design and production of munitions, aerospace, and naval products, and they produce metal components for defense and commercial operations. REPKON USA Holdings is headquartered in Tampa, Florida with locations in Kentucky and Texas.

About Dyno Nobel

Dyno Nobel is a global leader in blasting technology, commercial explosives and mining services. With a history dating back 180 years, to the pioneering work of Alfred Nobel, the company is driven by a commitment to safety, innovation and excellence. With a robust presence across six continents, Dyno Nobel leverages a global network of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and distribution channels to deliver cutting-edge, efficient, safe and sustainable solutions.

Across the full drill and blast value chain from manufacturing to comminution and liberation Dyno Nobel provides essential solutions to industries that drive global infrastructure, energy and resource development. Employing around 4,000 people, Dyno Nobel's team comprises some of the industry's most recognized and experienced blasting technology engineers and blasters. The company’s world-class technology, people and commitment to excellence delivers groundbreaking performance for customers, designed to meet their unique needs.