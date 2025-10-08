NFC Forum Welcomes NuCurrent to its Board

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuCurrent, a leader in wireless power systems for compact devices, has become a Sponsor Member of the NFC Forum and has taken a seat on its governing Board of Directors alongside Apple, Google, Huawei, Identiv, Infineon, NXP, Sony and STMicroelectronics.

"NFC wireless charging will unlock the next era of wearables and edge computing by allowing easy, reliable, and trusted charging capabilities.” - Jacob Babcock, CEO of NuCurrent Share

The elite group of experts lead the activities of the NFC Forum, which works to deliver a standardized framework that enables intuitive, reliable and consistent experiences when consumers and business use NFC technology.

“NFC Forum explores and pushes the boundaries of NFC technology to disrupt technical norms and enable evermore seamless and convenient NFC capabilities to end users,” says Preeti Ohri Khemani, NFC Forum Chair. “Using NFC to wirelessly power small consumer and IoT devices has been a key organisational priority since the release of our Wireless Charging Specification. As this progressive space is advancing at pace, we are delighted to welcome the additional knowledge, skills and expertise of NuCurrent to our Board discussions and future wireless evolutions.”

NuCurrent is already an existing member of NFC Forum and has contributed to the body’s work on wireless charging specifications and device certification processes.

Jacob Babcock, CEO of NuCurrent, explains: “From smart glasses and in-ear audio to the devices we haven’t imagined yet, the future of consumer tech is being defined by its ability to integrate seamlessly into peoples’ lives. Just as NFC transformed how we pay, access, and interact with the world, NFC wireless charging will unlock the next era of wearables and edge computing by allowing easy, reliable and trusted charging capabilities.”

He adds: “Our aim in joining the NFC Forum Board is to ensure that companies which are designing aesthetically innovative AI-enabled products will have confidence and access to a robust NFC wireless charging framework.”

NFC Forum is currently working to advance the NFC Forum Wireless Charging Specification while also looking to enable charging up to 3 Watts. This will reduce charging times and promote better industrial designs. It will also support new use cases such as powering a wider range of diverse devices and offering a valid replacement for ‘disposable batteries’.

The Forum and its membership are also working with the International Electrotechnical Commission’s (IEC) to establish the NFC Wireless Charging Specification into an internationally recognized standard.

Notes to Editors:

About NuCurrent

NuCurrent is the global leader in wireless power systems for compact devices. With over 200 patents issued and a customer portfolio spanning wearables, medical tech, consumer electronics, and industrial devices, NuCurrent's platforms and reference designs are trusted by Fortune 100 companies and innovative startups alike. From resonant to inductive to NFC-based wireless power, NuCurrent delivers solutions that outperform and outlast.

Learn more at www.nucurrent.com

About the NFC Forum

The NFC Forum, established in 2004, is a non-profit industry association comprised of leading mobile communications, semiconductor, and consumer electronics companies. Its mission is to advance the use of Near Field Communication technology by developing specifications, ensuring interoperability, and educating the market about NFC technology.

Sponsor level is the top tier of NFC Forum membership. It entitles an organization to a seat on the NFC Forum Board of Directors, the consortium’s governing body, and the ability to run for officer positions. Sponsor members, like Principal members, may designate individuals to run for Forum leadership positions and may appoint one voting representative to each of the NFC Forum Committees and Working Groups. For more information or to join the NFC Forum: https://nfc-forum.org/join/membership-overview/

Follow the NFC Forum on LinkedIn and YouTube.

