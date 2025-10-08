CyberSheath Helps CIS Secure Achieve CMMC Level 2 Certification Ahead Of Schedule

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberSheath, the largest CMMC managed service vendor, partnered with CIS Secure, the world leader in secure collaboration solutions, to successfully complete the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 assessment, earning a perfect score of 110.

CMMC Level 2 certification is required for U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) contracts and demonstrates compliance with NIST 800-171 standards for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). According to a study conducted by Merrill Research, most contractors fall below the requirement, with a median score of 60 and 17% reporting negative scores.

By leveraging CyberSheath’s end-to-end managed services, spanning compliance, security, and IT, CIS Secure unified its program, validated controls, and is well positioned to win future DOD awards.

“Defense contractors are under intense pressure as CMMC enforcement begins in earnest this November,” said Emil Sayegh, CEO of CyberSheath. “CIS Secure’s 110/110 outcome reflects our assess-implement-manage (AIM) process, which delivers compliance and security without unnecessary complexity, so customers like CIS Secure can focus on their mission to support the warfighter and protect the homeland, confident that every required practice is in place.”

CyberSheath conducted a gap analysis and worked to align CIS Secure’s business units, which had varying levels of security maturity, under a unified compliance strategy. The team re-architected portions of the network, streamlined policies, procedures, and documentation, expanded scope to all business units and end-user devices, and coordinated audit-ready evidence.

“Partnering with CyberSheath allowed us to leverage a deep bench of expertise while keeping our internal team focused on executing the changes,” said Robbie Wolfer, Senior Vice President of Services and Administration at CIS Secure. “Their guidance significantly reduced the effort required to configure systems and controls, and we entered the assessment confident in our readiness.”

Achieving CMMC Level 2 with all 110 practices satisfied ensures CIS Secure maintains its ability to serve its customers and protect the sensitive information entrusted to it. The assessment was conducted by Cybersec Investments, a Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO).

Learn more about CyberSheath’s Federal Enclave and managed services.

About CyberSheath

Established in 2012, CyberSheath is one of the most experienced and trusted IT security services partners for the U.S. defense industrial base. From CMMC compliance to strategic security planning to managed security services, CyberSheath offers a comprehensive suite of offerings tailored to clients’ information security and regulatory compliance needs. Learn more at www.cybersheath.com.

About CIS Secure

CIS Secure is a leading integrator of secure solutions and services that protect contested communications within the defense, intelligence and homeland security communities. CIS Secure pushes the boundaries of design and innovation to create compelling and secure collaboration solutions, integrate them with existing technologies, customize them to meet exacting requirements and, ultimately, manage the protection our nation’s assets. CIS Secure is an ISO 9001 and NSA Certified TEMPEST manufacturer and test facility for secure collaboration, tactical communications and protected personal mobility solutions. Additional information is available at https://www.cissecure.com/.