Limited Tickets are Available for the 2025 Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New York’s premier culinary event, the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ (NYCWFF), is set to return October 15–19 for its landmark 18th year, debuting a new home in the city’s historic Seaport district. While many events have already sold out, limited tickets remain for some of the most anticipated experiences at nycwff.org.

The festivities kick off with A Taste of the Tin Building: A Celebration, hosted by Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Gregory Gourdet on Wednesday, October 15, setting the stage for five days of world-class culinary experiences. Across 50 events, the Festival will bring together more than 300 chefs, mixologists, winemakers, creators, and celebrities, including Sofia & Manolo Vergara, Bobby Flay, Brooke Williamson, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Brooklyn Beckham, Rachael Ray, Padma Lakshmi, Brie Larson, Ja Rule, Alex Guarnaschelli, Kwame Onwuachi, José Andrés, Alain Ducasse, Alice Waters, and more.

The Festival’s star-powered events will light up the Seaport with unforgettable flavors and entertainment. With the Asian Night Market, co-hosted by Padma Lakshmi and Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the inaugural night will transform the Seaport into a celebration of bold street food flavors. That evening also features A Taste of Tomorrow, hosted by Marcus Samuelsson, spotlighting James Beard Award–winning chefs paired with exceptional wines.

The excitement continues Friday, October 17 with the return of the iconic Blue Moon Burger Bash 2.0 presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats, hosted by Brooklyn Beckham and Rachael Ray for a tasting of some of NYC’s best burgers. Guests will enjoy music by DJ CASSIDY, with a judging panel featuring Ja Rule, Sunny Anderson, Joshua Weissman, Ana Navarro, Olivia Tiedemann, and Ben Leventhal set to crown the burger champion. Later that night, Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show’s Late Night Bites, Beats & Sweets presented by Paris Baguette keeps the party alive with desserts, music, and late-night bites.

The centerpiece of the weekend arrives on Saturday, October 18, with the Grand Tasting at the Invesco QQQ Festival Campus in the Seaport. The Daytime Edition will be hosted by Sofia & Manolo Vergara, with Manolo bringing his buzzed-about empanada brand Toma to the spotlight. Guests will enjoy dishes from New York City’s best restaurants, sip world-class wines and spirits from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, and take in live culinary demonstrations from celebrated chefs including Antonia Lofaso, Kwame Onwuachi, and Brie Larson. That evening, Grand Tasting After Dark presented by Montchevre Goat Cheese will be hosted by Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson, featuring music by DJ Tokyo Rose and culinary offerings from Chef David Walzog.

On Sunday, October 19, the spotlight turns to seafood and to celebrate the historic Seaport at Catch of the Day: A Seafood Feast presented by Modelo, hosted by Andrew Zimmern. The Festival then culminates with Sunday Supper presented by Peroni, hosted by @The_Pasta Queen, Nadia Caterina Munno, and NYC comedian, Lil Mo Mozzarella. It’s a family-style Italian feast that brings the weekend to a celebratory close.

In addition to these marquee experiences, fans can step inside the creator-driven world of FoodieCon®, where they’ll experience an afternoon of curated and interactive panels, demonstrations and discussions featuring top culinary creators like The Pasta Queen, Olivia Tiedemann, Michael Symon, Ashley Yi, Brian Lindo and Karissa Dumbacher. Guests can also secure tickets to a selection of intimate dinners still available, such as collaborations featuring Alain Ducasse, Maneet Chauhan, Ming Tsai and Dale Talde, Ayesha Nurdjaja and Gabe Stulman, Stephanie Izard, and the special CNN dinner, Breaking Bread with Tony Shalhoub at Delmonico’s.

Tickets for all remaining events are available now at nycwff.org. To date, the Festival has raised $14.8MM to support its charitable partners. This year, 100% of the Festival’s net proceeds will support the Event Zero Foundation’s mission to inspire sustainable event practices and the James Beard Foundation’s mission to champion a more equitable, sustainable, and innovative independent restaurant industry.

