Bitdefender and secunet Partner to Deliver Sovereign Cybersecurity to European Businesses

Bitdefender, a European-based cybersecurity leader, has announced its strategic partnership with secunet, a company specializing in digital sovereignty and the protection of highly critical environments, such as government agencies. In Germany, Bitdefender now offers GravityZone, its unified platform for cybersecurity, risk-management and compliance, in the sovereign cloud of SysEleven (a secunet company). Customer and configuration data, security events and telemetry data are processed exclusively in the EU.

The partnership between Bitdefender and secunet supports companies of all sizes that must comply with strict criteria for data sovereignty. This is particularly relevant for industries such as financial services, healthcare, education, critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, and others.

In addition, the partnership optimizes Bitdefender's channel ecosystem for cybersecurity offerings. It enables partners and managed service providers (MSPs) to use the GravityZone platform hosted in Germany in the SysEleven OpenStack Cloud to customers with high data sovereignty and compliance requirements and manage these environments on their behalf.

Digital Sovereignty Under Pressure

Recent discussions have highlighted that, under certain circumstances, U.S.-based companies may be required to comply with government requests for data access. This has created uncertainty among EU organizations that rely on cloud and software services hosted abroad. As a result, many European companies are prioritizing digital sovereignty initiatives, particularly when handling highly sensitive information such as security data.

With the secunet partnership, Bitdefender, as an EU-based company, can enable digital sovereignty without backdoors. The integration provides organizations with advanced cybersecurity capabilities to protect their operations and comply with strict EU and German regulations like NIS2, DORA, GDPR and ISO.

At the core of the initiative is Bitdefender GravityZone, a comprehensive unified security, risk analytics, and compliance platform hosted on the SysEleven OpenStack Cloud. The platform provides advanced endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and cloud-native security, delivering end-to-end coverage across the entire attack chain while offering deep context for detections that seamlessly extend to Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

The Certified SysEleven OpenStack Cloud

The SysEleven OpenStack cloud provides a robust, secure, and scalable infrastructure designed specifically for organizations with critical IT and high compliance requirements. The Berlin-based cloud and managed Kubernetes specialist SysEleven is certified by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) according to ISO 27001 on the basis of IT-Grundschutz. This makes SysEleven one of only two sovereign cloud providers in Germany that are characterized by the triad of IT baseline protection, C5 attestation and ISO 27001 certification.

Hosting GravityZone in SysEleven's certified cloud in Germany makes it possible to process and store GravityZone data such as endpoint security events/telemetry, detections and configuration data in the EU.

“Businesses across Europe need security solutions that deliver advanced threat prevention, protection, detection, and response without sacrificing data sovereignty,” said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. “The partnership with secunet offers just that, giving regulated industries the confidence to implement state-of-the-art cybersecurity while maintaining full control over how they store, process and secure their data. With GravityZone on the SysEleven OpenStack Cloud, customers know that their data stays within the EU. They can also more easily comply with regulations such as GDPR, NIS2, DORA, and other regulations.”

“With our secure and certified cloud infrastructure, we enable Bitdefender to deliver its proven cybersecurity platform seamlessly,” said Andreas Rückriegel, CEO SysEleven and vice president cloud at secunet. “This partnership represents a unique and necessary step toward strengthening digital resilience. By combining the technologies and expertise of two trusted European market leaders, we empower both businesses and public authorities to drive innovation while operating with the highest level of security and compliance.”

About secunet

secunet is Germany’s leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly connected world, the company’s combination of products and consulting assures resilient digital infrastructures and the utmost protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in areas with unique security requirements – such as cloud, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With security solutions from secunet, companies can maintain the highest security standards in digitisation projects and advance their digital transformation.

Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunet’s customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed corporations as well as other national and international organisations. The company was established in 1997. It is listed in the SDAX of Deutsche Börse and generated revenue of around 406 million euros in 2024.

secunet is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security.

For more information, see www.secunet.com.

About SysEleven

SysEleven GmbH serves over 500 customers in the DACH market and employs over 170 people. As a cloud and Kubernetes managed service provider, SysEleven specializes in the operation of distributed and mission-critical systems as well as the rapid scaling of workloads.

The 100% subsidiary of Germany's leading cybersecurity company secunet Security Networks AG supports organizations that want to complete their transformation to cloud native and value speed, flexibility and autonomy. The range of services includes: cloud services such as an OpenStack public and private cloud, (full) managed Kubernetes such as the 24/7 operation of cloud and Kubernetes workloads.

SysEleven attaches great importance to data protection, compliance and the consistent safeguarding of digital sovereignty. All solutions consist of open source components and are hosted in sustainable, modern German data centers. Founded in 2007 and certified in accordance with ISO 27001, IT-Grundschutz and C5, the company's customers include Bundesdruckerei, DFS Aviation Services, FTAPI, smartsteuer, VHV Versicherungen, FarmFacts, medgate and Golem.de. For more information, see www.syseleven.de.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry’s most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world’s most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

