Elevation Point Selects Vestmark for Comprehensive Portfolio Management and Trading Solutions

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vestmark, Inc., a leading wealth management software and services provider, announced today that Elevation Point, a growth accelerator and minority stake partner for independent advisors and breakaway firms, will utilize Vestmark’s full suite of services, including Vestmark’s separately managed accounts (SMA) and unified managed accounts (UMA) platforms, Advisor as Portfolio Manager capabilities, and tax management services.

Elevation Point has experienced rapid growth in 2025, announcing multiple minority investments in top independent and breakaway advisory teams. Backed by capital and a credit facility from Emigrant Partners, the firm has expanded its leadership team, enhanced its family office capabilities, and broadened its services for high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients, all while accelerating the onboarding of new advisor teams. Since its launch last year, Elevation Point has invested in firms representing a combined $9.6 billion in client assets under supervision.

“It has been incredible to see how quickly Elevation Point has grown since its founding just a year ago. We are proud to be their committed partner to help fuel and scale that growth,” said Karl Roessner, CEO of Vestmark. “Vestmark has the experience a hyper-growth firm like Elevation Point needs to empower their teams to scale their services without sacrificing the personalized experience that investors expect and deserve.”

“Our sophisticated advisor teams are building modern, independent firms defined by high standards of service, scalable infrastructure, and a focus on delivering exceptional client outcomes,” said Caitlin Douglas, founding partner and COO at Elevation Point. “Partnering with Vestmark affords them access to a powerful, custodian-agnostic model marketplace, along with the flexibility to manage SMAs and UMAs with the control and scale today’s top advisors demand. This level of support empowers advisors to elevate the client experience while continuing to do what they do best: deepening trusted client relationships and building their businesses.”

Vestmark supports six of the industry’s 10 largest managed account platforms, with $1.5 trillion in assets flowing through its platform. More than 65,000 advisors supported by Vestmark technology have access to a model marketplace with more than 1,200 strategies.

About Vestmark

For more than 20 years, Vestmark has been a leading provider of portfolio management solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage customized client portfolios through an innovative technology platform. Supporting over $1.7 trillion in assets and 4.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark’s solutions, call (781) 224-3640 or visit www.vestmark.com.

About Elevation Point

Elevation Point is a wealth management firm focused on bringing together industry-leading independent advisors through minority stake partnerships with RIAs and breakaway advisors transitioning to independence. Distinguishing ourselves as accelerators in a landscape of aggregators, our growth partnership model empowers advisors to retain control over their futures, with our support. With a core focus on advisor values and clients' evolving needs, our mission is simple: to elevate the entire industry to higher ground.

For more information, please visit elevationpoint.com, and for the latest updates, follow Elevation Point on LinkedIn.

Disclosure

This news release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to purchase or sell any security. The selection of a particular third-party professional, such as a financial advisor, and the use of a particular technology platform are important decisions and should not be based solely on the information contained herein. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance, whether of a company or an investment strategy, is not indicative of future results.