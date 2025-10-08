Olympia Orthopaedic Associates Taps Innovaccer to Automate Referrals and Scheduling with AI Agents

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company, today announced a new partnership with Olympia Orthopaedic Associates (OlyOrtho), a trusted provider of full-service musculoskeletal care in Southwest Washington. The partnership will help automate OlyOrtho’s referral and scheduling operations with AI-powered tools, enabling them to scale access, improve throughput, and reduce manual administrative work.

As an independent practice with over 50 providers and multiple clinic locations, OlyOrtho is committed to delivering accessible, high-quality orthopedic care across the South Puget Sound and the surrounding areas. With increasing requirements to operate efficiently while maintaining top-tier service, the practice recognized the opportunity to reimagine the referral intake and scheduling process.

“The future of independent practice will be defined by how well they can simplify complexity for patients and providers. Olympia Orthopaedics is leading that charge, and we’re excited to support them. By automating referrals, scheduling, and patient communication with our suite of AI agents, we’re helping them operate efficiently while staying true to their mission of high-quality, accessible care.” – Abhinav Shashank, CEO and Co-founder, Innovaccer

OlyOrtho has implemented Innovaccer’s Comet, an AI powered Access Center solution; leveraging its Referral Copilot and Scheduling AI Agent solutions to remove bottlenecks and automate time-consuming referral coordination tasks. With Comet’s always-on AI agents and copilots, staff can:

Reduce referral processing times significantly

Automate appointment scheduling and follow-ups

Improve referral-to-appointment conversion rates

Save valuable time for front-office and support teams

The AI-powered tools allow OlyOrtho to intelligently automate referral intake and scheduling, reduce delays, and streamline communication across providers and patients, all without requiring additional manual labor.

“Innovaccer’s AI Referral Management solution aligns seamlessly with Olympia Orthopaedic Associates’ commitment to efficiency and innovation,” said Dr. Gregory Byrd, Managing Partner at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates. “We’re enthusiastic about the potential of Referral Copilot to streamline our referral workflows, while Agents of Care helps reduce administrative burdens by handling patient communication and appointment scheduling through AI. The platform’s referral insights offer the clarity we need to continuously improve our processes and ensure patients receive the care they need in an expedited fashion. This integrated approach reflects the future of orthopedic practice management, empowering our team to focus on what matters most: excellent customer service and patient care to reduce the administrative burden and focus on improving the quality of life for our Southwest Washington Community.”

With high turnover and staffing shortages being a constant in front-end administrative roles, the partnership is focusing on simplifying the toughest workflows through smart automation and user-friendly design. As OlyOrtho continues to grow its footprint and patient base, this partnership lays the foundation for a modern, connected access strategy, one that aligns patient needs with provider availability at speed and scale.

About Olympia Orthopaedic Associates

Olympia Orthopaedic Associates (OOA) has been serving the South Puget Sound community since 1972, providing trusted orthopaedic and musculoskeletal care for more than 50 years. With multiple clinic locations, an Ambulatory Surgery Center, on-site imaging, and rehabilitation services, OOA offers a full spectrum of care including sports medicine, spine, joint replacement, trauma, hand and upper extremity, and foot and ankle. Our board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians, advanced practice providers, and dedicated staff are committed to delivering high-quality, patient-focused care. Guided by innovation, excellence, and compassion, OOA continues to help patients return to what matters most—a Life in Motion.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer activates the flow of healthcare data, empowering providers, payers, and government organizations to deliver intelligent and connected experiences that advance health outcomes. The Healthcare Intelligence Cloud equips every stakeholder in the patient journey to turn fragmented data into proactive, coordinated actions that elevate the quality of care and drive operational performance. Leading healthcare organizations like Orlando Health, Adventist Healthcare and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate a system of intelligence into their existing infrastructure, extending the human touch in healthcare. For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com.