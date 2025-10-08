Florida Orange Juice Powers Tampa Bay Lightning in New Partnership

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Florida Department of Citrus (FDOC) today announced it has teamed up with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Benchmark International Arena to offer fans the ultimate performance companion: Florida Orange Juice. The partnership pairs Florida’s most iconic beverage with one of the NHL’s most successful and respected franchises.

Every glass of 100% orange juice is packed with vitamin C, and has other essential nutrients like potassium to help keep fans and families refreshed and ready for whatever the day brings. Share

Throughout the 2025-26 season, fans will enjoy the bright taste of Florida Orange Juice in fresh and exciting ways, including in-arena mocktails, pregame giveaways and interactive product sampling stations at Ford Thunder Alley and Publix Plaza. Additionally, Florida Orange Juice will enhance the fan experience through community moments with mascot Thunderbug and behind-the-scenes access at morning skate sessions.

“Bringing the original wellness drink right to the rink is exciting – and that’s just the start of this partnership. Together, the FDOC and the Lightning will fuel performance and create moments of connection,” said Shannon Shepp, executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus. “Whether you’re an elite athlete or a super fan, you can enjoy the benefits of 100% orange juice — including game day hydration support!”

Whether cheering from the stands or enjoying the game from home, Florida Orange Juice offers a simple, delicious way to power athletic and wellness routines. Every glass of 100% orange juice is packed with vitamin C, and has other essential nutrients like potassium to help keep fans and families refreshed and ready for whatever the day brings.

“Florida Orange Juice can be an important part of the day,” said Mark Lambert, Lightning director of high performance & strength coach. “It includes a convenient source of essential nutrients, like vitamin C, potassium and folate, which support hydration and recovery. When consumed in moderation, it can be a valuable part of a balanced diet.”

Learn more about the science-backed benefits of 100% orange juice for athletes and families at floridajuice.com.

About the Florida Department of Citrus

The Florida Department of Citrus is an executive agency of the Florida government charged with the marketing, research and regulation of the Florida citrus industry. Its activities are funded by a tax paid by growers on each box of citrus that moves through commercial channels. The industry employs more than 32,500 people, provides an annual economic impact of $6.9 billion to the state and contributes hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenues that help support Florida’s schools, roads and health care services. For more information about the Florida Department of Citrus, visit FloridaCitrus.org/newsroom.

About the Tampa Bay Lightning

Vinik Sports Group (VSG) is an entity established by Jeff Vinik to manage the three-time Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning (2004, 2020, 2021) of the National Hockey League and hold the leasehold rights to Benchmark International Arena, the 19,092-seat downtown Tampa home in which the team plays its games. The venue opened in 1996 and became Benchmark International Arena in August 2025 when the global mergers and acquisitions firm, Benchmark International, partnered with Vinik and the Lightning. Since 2010, Vinik has led a complete brand and business transformation of the Lightning and the arena, featuring a mostly private renovation of the publicly owned facility. Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz joined the expanded ownership group of Vinik Sports Group in 2024, alongside Arctos, which initially joined in 2021. In addition to owning the Lightning and managing Benchmark International Arena, Vinik Sports Group, through TBSE, manages the Yuengling Center on the campus at the University of South Florida.